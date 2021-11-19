Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comedian Janey Godley reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

By Craig Munro
November 19 2021, 9.50am Updated: November 19 2021, 10.20am
Glaswegian comic Janey Godley.

Comedian Janey Godley has announced she has ovarian cancer, and has cancelled the final few dates of her current tour.

She revealed her diagnosis in a video posted to her Twitter account this morning, filmed from her bed in a Glasgow hospital.

The comic, best known for her skits voicing over Nicola Sturgeon over the coronavirus lockdown, apologised to fans who had bought tickets to the last few gigs, which were due to take place on Friday and Saturday.

It comes just two days after she performed in Perth.

She said: “I’m really sorry I can’t make the Musselburgh and Edinburgh shows this weekend, it’s the very last dates of the tour and the tour has been so brilliant and so very well attended and successful.

“But unfortunately I was doing the tour while, unbeknownst to me, I had ovarian cancer.

“I just got checked out yesterday, and that’s why I’m now in this very beautiful but very stormy corner of a hospital in Glasgow. I can hear the storm outside.”

?

She added: “I want to thank everybody for all their support and all their help in coming out and sharing so much laughter with me.

“On to the next step in my journey, and what is that journey? I don’t know if I’m going to be one of these people who ‘battle bravely’ and who ‘fight every step’.

“That doesn’t feel how I’ve been the last day, I’ve done nothing but cry, cry and cry.

“But I’m going to use science, I’m going to use technology, and I’m going to try and cope with this next step on my journey.”

Messages of support

Well-wishers filled the comments below the tweet, telling her “You will get through this” and to “Forget all ‘fight’ language. The medics and treatment do the ‘fighting'”.

Ms Godley had been due to appear in this year’s pantomime at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, but withdrew ‘by mutual agreement’ after offensive social media posts came to light.

In the video posted to her social media, she urged people to get checked out if they had symptoms like hers – feeling full before having a meal, having “no real energy” and feeling bloated in her stomach.

She closed her video saying: “So, onwards and upwards, I want everybody to know that I really appreciate them for being behind me for so long, and you’ll see what happens next.

“I want to thank the NHS who have been unbelievably brilliant, just brilliant.

“Look after each other, and no doubt we’ll speak soon.”

