Comedian Janey Godley reveals ovarian cancer diagnosis

Comedian Janey Godley has announced she has ovarian cancer, and has cancelled the final few dates of her current tour.

She revealed her diagnosis in a video posted to her Twitter account this morning, filmed from her bed in a Glasgow hospital.

The comic, best known for her skits voicing over Nicola Sturgeon over the coronavirus lockdown, apologised to fans who had bought tickets to the last few gigs, which were due to take place on Friday and Saturday.

It comes just two days after she performed in Perth.

She said: “I’m really sorry I can’t make the Musselburgh and Edinburgh shows this weekend, it’s the very last dates of the tour and the tour has been so brilliant and so very well attended and successful.

“But unfortunately I was doing the tour while, unbeknownst to me, I had ovarian cancer.

“I just got checked out yesterday, and that’s why I’m now in this very beautiful but very stormy corner of a hospital in Glasgow. I can hear the storm outside.”

Please have a listen #MentalHealthMatters and look after each other pic.twitter.com/D4Khg0K6Bs — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) November 19, 2021

She added: “I want to thank everybody for all their support and all their help in coming out and sharing so much laughter with me.

“On to the next step in my journey, and what is that journey? I don’t know if I’m going to be one of these people who ‘battle bravely’ and who ‘fight every step’.

“That doesn’t feel how I’ve been the last day, I’ve done nothing but cry, cry and cry.

“But I’m going to use science, I’m going to use technology, and I’m going to try and cope with this next step on my journey.”

Messages of support

Well-wishers filled the comments below the tweet, telling her “You will get through this” and to “Forget all ‘fight’ language. The medics and treatment do the ‘fighting'”.

Ms Godley had been due to appear in this year’s pantomime at His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen, but withdrew ‘by mutual agreement’ after offensive social media posts came to light.

In the video posted to her social media, she urged people to get checked out if they had symptoms like hers – feeling full before having a meal, having “no real energy” and feeling bloated in her stomach.

She closed her video saying: “So, onwards and upwards, I want everybody to know that I really appreciate them for being behind me for so long, and you’ll see what happens next.

“I want to thank the NHS who have been unbelievably brilliant, just brilliant.

“Look after each other, and no doubt we’ll speak soon.”