[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Being in a car accident is surely every driver’s worst nightmare. But being in one which was entirely the fault of another motorist is a whole other ballgame.

If you are in this situation, a number of questions are likely to come to mind: how do I prove the accident wasn’t my fault? Who should I call? Will reporting the crash effect my no claims bonus? How much is my excess likely to be?

In these kinds of situations, a level head is key. And it’s extremely important you seek help from the right people.

First 6 steps to take after a car accident that wasn’t your fault

Make sure everyone is ok Exchange details with the other person involved – note their name, phone number and number plate If it is safe, take photographs of both cars, their positions on the road and any road markings Were there witnesses? Take their name and phone number If you have a dashcam, save the footage Phone Innocent Driver

Why should you phone Innocent Driver instead of your insurer?

Innocent Driver is a motor claims service provider that puts YOU at the centre of everything they do.

They are a one-stop-shop when it comes road accident claims, and they cover all bases.

There are many reasons to contact Innocent Driver before calling your insurer:

You will pay no excess

Because they claim directly from the at-fault driver’s insurer, there will be no excess for you to pay.

And, because you are not claiming on your own policy, it should not affect your no claims bonus.

Usually, insurers will suggest one of their network garages for you to have all necessary work done on your car and, if you choose to go with another garage, they may double your excess.

The service is completely free to use

Innocent Driver bills the insurer of the driver who caused the accident – they won’t charge you and you don’t pay your excess to the garage.

Vehicle retrieval

If your car or van is severely damaged and has to be recovered from the roadside, Innocent Driver will retrieve it for you.

Genuine repairs

They will also carry out all repairs necessary – these repairs are guaranteed – and will use genuine manufacturer components.

Many insurers use second-hand parts (called “green parts”) to repair your vehicle – sometimes without your knowledge – but Innocent Driver will always use manufacturers’ parts.

Practical replacement vehicles

“When insurance companies supply drivers with a temporary car, most use a courtesy car scheme, which means they are reliant on the garage to give you a car,” explains Tony Parris, Managing Director at Innocent Driver, who has 25 years of experience of working in the motor claims industry for some of the biggest national insurers.

“It’s often a smaller model purely designed to get you from A to B. But, if you’ve got small kids, booster seats, etc, a small car is unlikely to be suitable.

“Likewise, if you have a business and you need a van to transport your tools or supplies, a car won’t do.

“That’s why we will always supply you with a vehicle similar to your own, so you can continue to work and your life has the minimum amount of disruption.”

By taking your insurer out of the equation, you take out the hassle

Parris explains: “We make all phone calls on behalf of our clients. There’s no need for you to be on hold for 45 minutes before you get through to a human being – we do the waiting for you.

“Everyone who works at Innocent Driver is an insurance professional, with years of experience of working with some of the biggest insurance companies, so we know how insurers work.

“We are all experts in the industry and we know the law when it comes to motoring accidents.

“We have a network of repairers covering the UK, we’ve got engineers for all types of vehicles on hand, as well as solicitors to help you with lost earnings and injury claims – we really are the one-stop-shop when it comes to accident claims.”

Regain road confidence after your crash

One way of regaining confidence as a driver after a crash is to talk about the experience with someone you trust.

Innocent Driver will ask you for details, and they are definitely on your side, so sharing specifics can be advantageous in numerous ways.

The quicker you contact Innocent Driver following an accident, the better their chances of being able to help you to get back on the road.

Speaking about your ordeal will assist with the healing process, and Innocent Driver will always aim to get you feeling confident and back on the open road.

If you have recently been in a road accident which wasn’t your fault, visit the Innocent Driver website, give them a call on 0800 368 8928 or text BUMP to 88440 and they will call you.