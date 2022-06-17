Comedian farmer Jim Smith at Caputh Village Festival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caputh Village Hall is holding a weekend festival for the first time since the pandemic.

The Perthshire village will host live music, a children’s opera, comedy and even a dog show, in the grand reopening of the hall to the public after a two-year hiatus.

The festival officially kicks off at 7.30pm tonight with two live bands, Tathajam, and the Karys Watt and Shaun Lowery Band playing in the hall, which will be decorated in a jazz lounge style. Alcohol will be on sale.

Tomorrow there will be a family dog show from 2-4 pm at Capath Park, in partnership with Paws Park Perth.

Popular comedian and local farmer Jim Smith is the star of the comedy show at the hall tomorrow night at 7.30pm.

Hall Committee member June Wallace is delighted to see the hall reopen with such a jam-packed weekend.

She says: “After so many years of the hall being closed everyone is excited to see the work finished.

“There is so much positivity about things opening up again and we have put together a programme for everyone over the weekend.”

Tickets range from £5 to £25 and are available at the door, with all

funds going to Caputh Community Hall.

More information on the events can be found on the Capath Village Hall Facebook page.