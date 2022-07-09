Why East Fife’s performance gives Stevie Crawford ‘heart’ despite defeat to Dunfermline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford said he was pleased with certain aspects of his side’s performance after their 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline.

Crawford singled out the performances of 18-year-old Brogan Walls and 20-year-old Liam Newton, who both started in midfield at Bayview in the Premier Sports Cup.

The Fifers put up a decent showing in the first half, largely restricting Dunfermline to half-chances.

They struggled to cope with the onslaught in the second half, however, even after a change in formation to stem the flow.

They eventually succumbed to a Lewis McCann double – the first from a

set-piece and the second from the spot.

GOAL: 2-0 Dunfermline through Lewis McCann's penalty. pic.twitter.com/pIpbOuDdfS — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 9, 2022

Praise for youth

Despite the result, Crawford, who had spells as a player and as manager at East End Park, found some positives.

“That’s one competitive game into the season, with a lot of changes, a lot of younger players,” he said.

“It gives me heart that the younger boys showed they’ve been buying into some of the shape [we work on].

“Because they were put under pressure at times by Dunfermline and there’s a few good performances: Liam Newton and Brogan Walls.

“But credit to Alan Trouten, who is talking to them at one end and Kieran Millar behind them.

“But, a defeat is a defeat and I don’t want to be standing here all roses, having lost a game.

“It’s something we look forward to working on with this group of players.”

Pleased with shape

Crawford was also pleased with how his side set out their stall in the first half.

He conceded that his side didn’t create enough chances but saw enough from his team to be positive going into the season ahead.

“There were positives,” said Crawford. “The first half I was really pleased with our shape.

“I thought [Trouten] was clever up front, linking play and allowing us to get movement off him.

“Dunfermline had a 15-minute spell when Craig Wighton was clever coming into pockets and creating overloads for us in there.”

‘Goals change games’

After the interval, Dunfermline came out refreshed and raised the pressure on the East Fife backline.

The home side held out for half of the second 45 and were undone when McCann volleyed in Kyle Benedictus’ header.

The game was then put beyond doubt when the same player converted from the penalty spot.

“We lose a goal from a set-play,” said Crawford. “I think a few of them in there think there is possibly a foul on [Sean Murdoch].

“Sometimes you get those decisions, sometimes you don’t. When it went

1-0 Dunfermline got a lift from it.”