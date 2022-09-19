A moment of Scottish, sombre simplicity starts Queen Elizabeth’s elegant send-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A moment of Scottish, sombre simplicity starts Queen Elizabeth’s elegant send-off

By Chris Ferguson
September 19 2022, 12.57pm Updated: September 19 2022, 2.51pm
The late Queen is borne on a gun carriage to Westminster Abbey.
It was a moment of sombre simplicity that marked the end of an age.

To the tune of the Dark Island played on the pipes, the gun carriage bearing the late Queen’s coffin set off from Westminster Hall.

It was uncomplicated. A monarch marched on her final journey by the men and women who had served her.

Queen’s Elizabeth’s arrival at Westminster Abbey was a Scottish one; a lamented one.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre.
King Charles III and Camilla Queen Consort follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
Inside the great abbey, the elaborate traditions of the Church of England took over; cassocked choristers, candles and the beauty of ritual.

It is a place that has witnessed the greatest occasions of state over centuries. Today was perhaps the greatest of these.

The old place was at its most impressive as the words of the first hymn, The day thou gavest Lord is ended, were sung with power and sincerity.

Prince Andrew, King Charles III, Prince Edward and Princess Anne at funeral.
Joe Biden and Jill Biden, President and First Lady of the United States arrive.
The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips follow the State Gun Carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sophie Countess of Wessex and Meghan Duchess of Sussex travel to Westminster Abbey.
And Psalm 23, the Lord’s My Shepherd, took on particular significance given the late Queen’s deep faith in Christ, which had underpinned her life of service.

King Charles sat facing his mother’s coffin which he has done so several times in the past 11 days but the burden could be detected on his face.

It has been a gruelling time of duty for the King, his consort and family but this was a final public farewell to a mother, grandmother and great grandmother; yet still the royal decorum did not falter.

March of history

In silence the Queen’s coffin had been borne into the abbey. The only sound was footsteps, measured and deliberate like a clock counting down the closing moments of an era.

For the second time in a week, Rev Dr Iain Greenshields, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, was called upon to pay tribute to the Queen’s faith and devotion to duty.

He spoke after a sermon by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury who recalled how the Queen rallied the nation during the Covid pandemic with the assurance that: “We will meet again.”

Rulers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell at the funeral.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and husband Peter Murrell at the funeral.

The most powerful men and women on earth had gathered; presidents, six former prime ministers and the leaders of the devolved nations.

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband Peter Murrell, sat in front  of Michelle O’ Neill, Sinn Fein vice president. The presence of Ms O’Neill was a reminder of the Queen’s work to improve British-Irish relations.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, was already seated when US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrived. He looked slightly frail but was in good humour, chatting to military officials before taking his seat.

Prayer of commendation

The Archbishop of Canterbury gave a prayer of commendation in which he said: “We entrust the soul of Elizabeth, our sister here departed, to thy merciful keeping, in sure and certain hope of the resurrection to eternal life.

“Go forth, oh Christian soul from this world.”

The new Prince of Wales, and a future king, looked moved but composed during the benediction and just before trumpeters sounded the last Post to herald the start of two minutes of silent tribute.

It has been 11 days of pageantry, ceremony and tradition but today, at the final farewell to our Queen of 70 years that perhaps people felt the loss most acutely.

