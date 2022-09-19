Veterans’ silent vigil at Carnoustie war memorial during Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Veterans’ silent vigil at Carnoustie war memorial during Queen’s funeral

By Graham Brown
September 19 2022, 1.17pm Updated: September 19 2022, 1.50pm
Colin Deering and Carnoustie Legion chairman Davie Paton stand vigil at the war memorial during the funeral service. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Colin Deering and Carnoustie Legion chairman Davie Paton stand vigil at the war memorial during the funeral service. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Veterans stood in silent Angus tribute to the Queen for the duration of the monarch’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Carnoustie war memorial was the setting for a Legion Scotland honour guard.

They stood with branch standards lowered in a silent vigil throughout the morning London ceremony.

Carnoustie Legion chairman Davie Paton is the national vice-chairman of Legion Scotland.

Retired RAF Group Captain Mr Paton said he was proud the Angus memorial had played a part in Legion Scotland’s commemoration on such a historic day.

William Horrell, Colin Deering, Davie Paton, John Reilly, Jacob Downie and Barrie Smith at Carnoustie War Memorial. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Personal poignancy

And he revealed the very deep personal poignancy of the occasion.

“My mother died on the same day as the Queen – they were both 96 – so it is particularly emotional for me,” he said.

“The motto of Legion Scotland, of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was patron, is Service Not Self.

“Those three words capture the spirit in which Her Majesty conducted herself throughout her reign.

Carnboustie Queen's vigil
William Horrell and Barrie Smith stand vigil. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“I never met her personally during my 38 year RAF career, but was part of Royal welcome parties at bases she flew in to.

“Legionnaires in Carnoustie and elsewhere will have memories of her visiting them on Royal Navy vessels, Army bases and RAF airfields in the UK and overseas.

“Some of us will have seen or remember one of her first addresses to the nation after her coronation.

“She said then she would carry out her duties as monarch for as long or as short as her life might be.

Carnoustie Legion screened the Queen's funeral
William Nimmo, James Matthew, Wink Carle and Gavin Wilson watched the Queen’s funeral at Carnoustie Legion. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media

“At that time nobody could have foreseen she would be our Queen for over 70 years.

“In all that time Her Majesty never put a foot wrong.

“She was a wonderful and quite remarkable lady.”

Carnoustie Legion Queen's funeral
The service was screened in Carnoustie Legion. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Focus of commemoration

Carnoustie’s Dundee Street cenotaph regularly features on the list of the country’s best-kept war memorials.

On Sunday evening it was the setting for youngsters from south Angus to renew their Scout and Guide promises to King Charles III.

Carnoustie cenotaph Scouts and Guides
Scouts and Guides from south Angus at Carnoustie war memorial. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“We were delighted to be part of the annual renewal of the promises,” added Davie.

“For the first time in their young lives, those were made to a new monarch.”

“As well as the Legion standards, there were 19 Scout and Guide standards.

The town branch screened the funeral service and there has been a book of condolence there.

Colin Deering and Carnoustie Legion chairman Davie Paton stand vigil at the war memorial during the funeral service. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
