Veterans’ silent vigil at Carnoustie war memorial during Queen’s funeral

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Veterans stood in silent Angus tribute to the Queen for the duration of the monarch’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Carnoustie war memorial was the setting for a Legion Scotland honour guard.

They stood with branch standards lowered in a silent vigil throughout the morning London ceremony.

Carnoustie Legion chairman Davie Paton is the national vice-chairman of Legion Scotland.

Retired RAF Group Captain Mr Paton said he was proud the Angus memorial had played a part in Legion Scotland’s commemoration on such a historic day.

Personal poignancy

And he revealed the very deep personal poignancy of the occasion.

“My mother died on the same day as the Queen – they were both 96 – so it is particularly emotional for me,” he said.

“The motto of Legion Scotland, of which Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was patron, is Service Not Self.

“Those three words capture the spirit in which Her Majesty conducted herself throughout her reign.

“I never met her personally during my 38 year RAF career, but was part of Royal welcome parties at bases she flew in to.

“Legionnaires in Carnoustie and elsewhere will have memories of her visiting them on Royal Navy vessels, Army bases and RAF airfields in the UK and overseas.

“Some of us will have seen or remember one of her first addresses to the nation after her coronation.

“She said then she would carry out her duties as monarch for as long or as short as her life might be.

“At that time nobody could have foreseen she would be our Queen for over 70 years.

“In all that time Her Majesty never put a foot wrong.

“She was a wonderful and quite remarkable lady.”

Focus of commemoration

Carnoustie’s Dundee Street cenotaph regularly features on the list of the country’s best-kept war memorials.

On Sunday evening it was the setting for youngsters from south Angus to renew their Scout and Guide promises to King Charles III.

“We were delighted to be part of the annual renewal of the promises,” added Davie.

“For the first time in their young lives, those were made to a new monarch.”

“As well as the Legion standards, there were 19 Scout and Guide standards.

The town branch screened the funeral service and there has been a book of condolence there.