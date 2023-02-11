Q&A: Getting to know people’s favourite Dundee bus driver, Glenn Taylor

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee bus driver Glenn Taylor has been getting weary passengers safely round Scotland for almost eight years.

Now, after working for McGill’s partner company FlixBus on their Glasgow to Aberdeen route since 2022, he’s been named the organisation’s Driver of the Year.

Based completely on customer feedback, the award recognises the extra effort Glenn has put in to keep travellers safe and comfortable on his journeys.

Speaking of the day he found out about the prize, Glenn said: “I was asked to come in to work early with no idea as to why! When I found out, I was made up. I would like to thank FlixBus for the award – it’s a real honour to win this.”

The award was presented to Glenn by Colin Napier, McGill’s Group service delivery director at its Dundee training academy, where he was presented with a remote controlled FlixBus.

“We’re really proud of Glenn, and indeed all our drivers, who consistently receive high praise and strong feedback scores from FlixBus passengers,” commented Colin Napier. “Glenn has raised the bar high!”

We at The Courier know how many readers will be familiar with Glenn – some may see him every day – so we took the opportunity to get to know the man behind the wheel.

Pig on the road!

What’s your favourite part of your job?

Engaging with all the passengers and driving a large vehicle safely.

Which special touches do you add that earned you Driver of the Year?

I treat all passengers as I’d like to be treated and try to exceed their expectations.

What’s the strangest/scariest thing that’s happened while you’ve been driving?

A few years ago whist driving on the dual carriageway out of Aberdeen I saw two police officers on the other carriageway chasing a very large pink escaped pig. It still makes me laugh.

And the nicest?

Passengers often give me presents of chocolate and sweets as a little way to say thank you. That’s always nice.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I wish I had studied to become an archaeologist. I am also a collector of original comic art and specialise in DC Thomson humour comic art so working in the archive department there would be the ultimate dream job.

Where in the world are you happiest?

A large lush pine forest in the Highlands.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Grantown-Upon-Spey in the Cairngorms.

Last book you read?

My drivers handbook!

Music you listen to in the car?

Old school hip hop.

Who inspires you?

Dr Bendor Grosvenor. He’s an art historian and super knowledgeable.

An interesting acquisition in many ways, not least because it's rare for a British museum to be bidding in a New York Old Masters auction (this was $3.9m last week). https://t.co/lJw28mhB3k — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor 🇺🇦 (@arthistorynews) February 1, 2023

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My original Minnie The Minx comic artwork from 1966.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Buy a log cabin miles away from everywhere.

Favourite holiday destination?

Grantown-Upon-Spey.

Best advice? ‘Do as you’re told!’

What makes you happy?

Being around others that are happy.

What makes you sad?

Long dark winters.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes I do. However my partner Tina never liked me for ages and it cost me a fortune in flowers.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Oasis, What’s The Story Morning Glory?

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

‘Do as you’re told’ – my partner Tina.

What do you do to unwind?

Study and collect art.

Biggest regret?

Stopping my previous career path in falconry.

What or who are you proudest of?

I am proud of me being awarded the very first UK FlixBus Driver of the Year.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Enjoy your hair whilst you have it!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

I once really struggled opening a jar of pickles.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I’d do my best.

What’s your motto?

Treat others how you want to be treated.