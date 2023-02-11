Q&A: Getting to know people’s favourite Dundee bus driver, Glenn Taylor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Q&A: Getting to know people’s favourite Dundee bus driver, Glenn Taylor

By Rebecca Baird
February 11 2023, 6.00am
Dundee man Glenn Taylor is FlixBus customers' Driver of the Year. Image: FlixBus.
Dundee man Glenn Taylor is FlixBus customers' Driver of the Year. Image: FlixBus.

Dundee bus driver Glenn Taylor has been getting weary passengers safely round Scotland for almost eight years.

Now, after working for McGill’s partner company FlixBus on their Glasgow to Aberdeen route since 2022, he’s been named the organisation’s Driver of the Year.

Based completely on customer feedback, the award recognises the extra effort Glenn has put in to keep travellers safe and comfortable on his journeys.

Speaking of the day he found out about the prize, Glenn said: “I was asked to come in to work early with no idea as to why! When I found out, I was made up. I would like to thank FlixBus for the award – it’s a real honour to win this.”

The award was presented to Glenn by Colin Napier, McGill’s Group service delivery director at its Dundee training academy, where he was presented with a remote controlled FlixBus.

“We’re really proud of Glenn, and indeed all our drivers, who consistently receive high praise and strong feedback scores from FlixBus passengers,” commented Colin Napier. “Glenn has raised the bar high!”

We at The Courier know how many readers will be familiar with Glenn – some may see him every day – so we took the opportunity to get to know the man behind the wheel.

Pig on the road!

What’s your favourite part of your job?

Engaging with all the passengers and driving a large vehicle safely.

Which special touches do you add that earned you Driver of the Year?

I treat all passengers as I’d like to be treated and try to exceed their expectations.

What’s the strangest/scariest thing that’s happened while you’ve been driving?

A few years ago whist driving on the dual carriageway out of Aberdeen I saw two police officers on the other carriageway chasing a very large pink escaped pig. It still makes me laugh.

And the nicest?

Passengers often give me presents of chocolate and sweets as a little way to say thank you. That’s always nice.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I wish I had studied to become an archaeologist. I am also a collector of original comic art and specialise in DC Thomson humour comic art so working in the archive department there would be the ultimate dream job.

Where in the world are you happiest?

A large lush pine forest in the Highlands.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Grantown-Upon-Spey in the Cairngorms.

Last book you read?

My drivers handbook!

Music you listen to in the car?

Old school hip hop.

Who inspires you?

Dr Bendor Grosvenor. He’s an art historian and super knowledgeable.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My original Minnie The Minx comic artwork from 1966.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Buy a log cabin miles away from everywhere.

Favourite holiday destination?

Grantown-Upon-Spey.

Best advice? ‘Do as you’re told!’

What makes you happy?

Being around others that are happy.

What makes you sad?

Long dark winters.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Yes I do. However my partner Tina never liked me for ages and it cost me a fortune in flowers.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Oasis, What’s The Story Morning Glory?

Glenn’s prize possession is artwork of Dundee’s famous Minnie The Minx, who has a statue at City Square.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

‘Do as you’re told’ – my partner Tina.

What do you do to unwind?

Study and collect art.

Biggest regret?

Stopping my previous career path in falconry.

What or who are you proudest of?

I am proud of me being awarded the very first UK FlixBus Driver of the Year.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Enjoy your hair whilst you have it!

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

I once really struggled opening a jar of pickles.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I’d do my best.

What’s your motto?

Treat others how you want to be treated.

