This could be your lifeline: £500 available for unpaid carers to take a break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home

This could be your lifeline: £500 available for unpaid carers to take a break

In partnership with Fife Voluntary Action
February 23 2023, 10.07am
a young man enjoys the outdoors with an older man in a wheelchair

Not many people know it, but there is easy-to-access funding available for unpaid carers living in Fife. Those who apply may get up to £500 to help them take a break from their caring responsibilities.

Are you a carer in dire need of a break? Is your caring role getting in the way of your ability to enjoy life? Are you experiencing stress that’s influencing your own mental wellbeing? Do you need some time for yourself to relax and recharge?

The good news is that there is a support payment available for unpaid carers living in Fife. In fact, carers there can get up to £500 to help them take a much-needed break from their caring responsibilities.

What are short breaks funds?

Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) manages two short breaks funds to improve the availability and range of short breaks for carers and the people they care for:

1. Creative Breaks Fund

  • Aimed at unpaid adult and young carers in Fife
  • Carers can apply for up to £500
  • Comes from Shared Care Scotland via the Time to Live micro grants

2. Time for Me Fund

  • Aimed at unpaid young carers in Fife
  • Carers can apply for up to £500
  • Comes from Shared Care Scotland via the Time to Live micro grants

Both funds are managed by FVA in partnership with Fife Carers Centre, Crossroads and Fife Young Carers.

Jacquie Mellon, FVA’s Head of Health and Social Care says:

The Creative Breaks and Time for Me funding programmes aim to make a lasting positive impact to unpaid adult and young carers and the people they care for. The short breaks activities can be anything the unpaid carer wants it to be, so long as it provides them with a break from their caring responsibilities. These activities must enable the unpaid carers to have a life outside or alongside their caring role, and to help support their health and wellbeing. All short breaks taken should also benefit the cared-for person to help sustain their caring relationship.

How can unpaid carers spend £500 on a break?

an elderly man and an elderly woman solve a puzzle together
For some carers, a short break means quality time with the person they care for outside their normal routine.

Carers themselves can decide what to do with their short breaks funds; that can be anything that suits their particular needs.

They can use the money for transport costs, driving lessons, conference fees, or courses. They can even buy new equipment, like a mobile phone or a laptop.

The money can also go towards the cost of their hobbies or leisure activities, like going to a gym or to a cinema. They can even have therapeutic treatments, book a few nights away at a hotel, or go on caravan holidays.

For other carers, a short break doesn’t mean time apart, but quality time together with the person they care for outside of their normal routine. In this case, the money can fund something they like to do, or would like to do together.

Plan your ideal break

Who is eligible for short breaks funds?

Unpaid adult and young carers living in Fife are eligible for short breaks funds. They can be caring for someone for any number of hours and do not need to be providing a substantial amount of care on a regular basis.

Under the Scottish Government’s Carer’s Charter, an adult carer is someone who provides for another person, but not:

  • If this is only because of that person’s age (where they are under 18)
  • If they are caring because they have a contract or carrying out voluntary work

Meanwhile, a young carer is a person under the age of 18 or 18 and over, but still attending school.

Priority will be given to carers new to the grant programme, to carers whose health and wellbeing would benefit from a break, and to caring relationships under strain.

Carers must not have received funding in the last 12 months through any Time to Live grant programmes, or have a live application to the Take a Break scheme.

This Fund is a rolling programme that’s scheduled to end on 31 March 2023. So, download the application form now. For more information, log on to FVA’s website

Read about the inspiring story of a mature volunteer caring for her elderly buddy

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment

Editor's Picks

Most Commented