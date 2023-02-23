This could be your lifeline: £500 available for unpaid carers to take a break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Not many people know it, but there is easy-to-access funding available for unpaid carers living in Fife. Those who apply may get up to £500 to help them take a break from their caring responsibilities.

Are you a carer in dire need of a break? Is your caring role getting in the way of your ability to enjoy life? Are you experiencing stress that’s influencing your own mental wellbeing? Do you need some time for yourself to relax and recharge?

The good news is that there is a support payment available for unpaid carers living in Fife. In fact, carers there can get up to £500 to help them take a much-needed break from their caring responsibilities.

What are short breaks funds?

Fife Voluntary Action (FVA) manages two short breaks funds to improve the availability and range of short breaks for carers and the people they care for:

1. Creative Breaks Fund

Aimed at unpaid adult and young carers in Fife

in Fife Carers can apply for up to £500

Comes from Shared Care Scotland via the Time to Live micro grants

2. Time for Me Fund

Aimed at unpaid young carers in Fife

in Fife Carers can apply for up to £500

Comes from Shared Care Scotland via the Time to Live micro grants

Both funds are managed by FVA in partnership with Fife Carers Centre, Crossroads and Fife Young Carers.

Jacquie Mellon, FVA’s Head of Health and Social Care says:

The Creative Breaks and Time for Me funding programmes aim to make a lasting positive impact to unpaid adult and young carers and the people they care for. The short breaks activities can be anything the unpaid carer wants it to be, so long as it provides them with a break from their caring responsibilities. These activities must enable the unpaid carers to have a life outside or alongside their caring role, and to help support their health and wellbeing. All short breaks taken should also benefit the cared-for person to help sustain their caring relationship.

How can unpaid carers spend £500 on a break?

Carers themselves can decide what to do with their short breaks funds; that can be anything that suits their particular needs.

They can use the money for transport costs, driving lessons, conference fees, or courses. They can even buy new equipment, like a mobile phone or a laptop.

The money can also go towards the cost of their hobbies or leisure activities, like going to a gym or to a cinema. They can even have therapeutic treatments, book a few nights away at a hotel, or go on caravan holidays.

For other carers, a short break doesn’t mean time apart, but quality time together with the person they care for outside of their normal routine. In this case, the money can fund something they like to do, or would like to do together.

Plan your ideal break

Who is eligible for short breaks funds?

Unpaid adult and young carers living in Fife are eligible for short breaks funds. They can be caring for someone for any number of hours and do not need to be providing a substantial amount of care on a regular basis.

Under the Scottish Government’s Carer’s Charter, an adult carer is someone who provides for another person, but not:

If this is only because of that person’s age (where they are under 18)

If they are caring because they have a contract or carrying out voluntary work

Meanwhile, a young carer is a person under the age of 18 or 18 and over, but still attending school.

Priority will be given to carers new to the grant programme, to carers whose health and wellbeing would benefit from a break, and to caring relationships under strain.

Carers must not have received funding in the last 12 months through any Time to Live grant programmes, or have a live application to the Take a Break scheme.

This Fund is a rolling programme that’s scheduled to end on 31 March 2023. So, download the application form now. For more information, log on to FVA’s website.

