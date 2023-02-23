VIDEO: How to have your say on future of Dundee’s Keiller Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

VIDEO: How to have your say on future of Dundee’s Keiller Centre

By Rebecca Baird
February 23 2023, 10.13am Updated: February 23 2023, 1.13pm
Donna Holford-Lovell, director of NEoN, wants to know what Dundonians want. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Donna Holford-Lovell, director of NEoN, wants to know what Dundonians want. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The future of the Keiller Centre should be in the hands of Dundonians, according to city creative organisation NEoN Digital Arts.

And NEoN director Donna Holford-Lovell is working to find out what Dundee’s citizens see for the future of the run-down building, with the help of the centre’s Federation art gallery.

A bright new exhibition in the gallery invites people to share their memories of the ‘old’ Keiller Centre, as well as have their say on what they’d most like to see in its future.

Options include a ‘Night Market’ (international street food stalls, operating late in the evening), a ‘Recycle and Repair Station’ (for electrical products, cables, and other easily repaired items), coworking space and even an arcade.

Importantly, Donna explains, the project is about exploring options for the centre that aren’t just big-name shops and long-term leases.

“We’ve all got too much stuff and we’re all realising we’ve got too much stuff,” she says.

“There’s a race to be sustainable, to be environmentally friendly, to be caring, and I think the high street could do that.

“I just think communities need to take their space back. So we’re giving the people a chance to answer the question: ‘What do you want?’”

‘What’re you doing in my Keiller Centre?’

As well as the suggested options, which are presented on a vibrant wall display where people can vote on them using colourful dot stickers, the exhibition is encouraging visitors to suggest their own ideas using the ‘Future’ ball run.

“You load the ball run with your ideas for the future and play the game,” explains Federation gallery director Kathryn Rattray, who last year announced her mission to ‘make the Keiller Centre great again’.

“We collect all the ideas for the future into the ball bucket. We then open them up and seeing what people are saying, seeing what people’s ideas are.

“We’ll collect all this data at the end of it and try to make sense of what Dundee wants and needs, and how we can utilise the Keiller Centre space better.”

The exhibition opened yesterday and will run until Saturday March 4.

After it concludes, Donna and her team will take their findings to the city council and centre management, with whom they developed strong working relationships.

And eventually, she hopes, the centre could be owned and run by a community trust. But to do that, she says, “we need a big enough community”.

So she’s encouraging as many Dundonians as possible to visit the exhibition and have their say on the future of “their Keiller Centre”.

“I actually think the public already feel ownership of this building, because it’s theirs,” she says.

“So they feel very confident about coming in and saying: ‘What’re you doing in my Keiller Centre?’

“That’s what we want.”

