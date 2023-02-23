5 local businesses to help with your big day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Planning your big day? Don’t get lost in the details – these Scottish wedding vendors and businesses are here to help make your day unforgettable.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Earls Hall

At Earls Hall you are completely spoiled for choice. Earls Hall features beautiful grounds and a stunning Walled Garden. The sweeping lawns and woodland surround Earls Hall Castle, offering you a variety of options for your ceremonies and receptions outdoors for your exclusive use.

The exclusive grounds comprise of several adjoining areas offering you a versatile use.

Every area is unique and gives you so many choices and options to create that special day for you both.

The stunning Topiary Gardens are an ideal place to take your wedding pictures and videos to create those memories.

The Walled Garden gives you the flexibility for that perfect outdoor wedding, suitable for up to 200 guests surrounded by the floral beds, shrubs and amazing back drops. It is also suitable for the drinks receptions and lawn games to entertain your guests throughout the day.

Learn more about Earls Hall and start planning your dream day.

CC’s Floral Design

CC’s Floral Design believes that flowers have the power to bring happiness and joy to people’s lives. That’s why they’re committed to providing high-quality, beautiful arrangements for all their customers. CC’s small, dedicated team of florists has years of experience in the industry, and they’re passionate about creating stunning arrangements that will brighten up any space.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a loved one or a centrepiece for your wedding, CC’s has you covered. Their florists use their expertise and creativity to create bespoke arrangements tailored to your needs and preferences. CC’s Floral Design believes in using only the freshest flowers, sourced from the best suppliers, to ensure that arrangements stay fresh and beautiful for as long as possible.

Sometimes, you need flowers in a hurry. That’s why CC’s Floral Design offers same-day local delivery throughout most of Fife. Whether you’re sending flowers to a loved one, or simply want to brighten up your own home, they’re here to help.

If you are looking for a florist in Kirkcaldy, look no further than CC’s Floral Design. Their commitment to quality, passion for flowers, and attention to detail make them the perfect choice for all your floral needs. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply want to bring a little bit of beauty into your life, the team at CC’s Floral Design are here to help.

Learn more about CC’s Floral Design today.

Crumbdidilyumptious

Crumbdidilyumptious is a home-based bakery located in Glenrothes, Scotland, specializing in custom wedding cakes, celebration cakes, and other baked goods for special occasions. Owner and head baker, Kerrie, is passionate about creating beautiful, delicious works of art that bring joy to every event. Whether you’re looking for something classic and elegant, or something wild and whimsical, Crumbdidilyumptious is the perfect choice.

Kerrie has a true talent for sugar flower work and can bring any design to life, from realistic cakes to carved creations. If you have a specific design in mind, Kerrie will work with you to bring your vision to life.

If you’re not sure what you want, Kerrie is more than happy to help you brainstorm and create something truly unique.

At Crumbdidilyumptious, Kerrie takes pride in delivering not only delicious cakes but also excellent customer service. Kerrie offers design consultations to discuss your ideas, theme, and colour scheme, ensuring that your cake will perfectly match the ambiance of your special day.

Whether you’re planning a wedding, a corporate event, or any other occasion, Crumbdidilyumptious is here to help make your day even more special. So why wait? Get in touch with Crumbdidilyumptious today and start creating something amazing!

Luke Davies Media

Introducing Luke Davies Media, the wedding photographer that captures the beauty of your special day with a candid and creative approach. With years of experience and a genuine passion for his craft, Luke’s photographs will transport you back to the magic of your wedding day for years to come.

Luke offers a range of packages to suit your needs, ensuring that every moment of your big day is captured in the most beautiful way possible. Luke’s photography packages are designed to fit your vision and budget. With his unique ability to capture the essence of the moment, you can rest assured that nothing will be missed.

Luke’s style is natural and unobtrusive, allowing you to relax and be yourself while he documents the special moments of your wedding. From the first kiss to the last dance, Luke’s photographs will showcase the love and joy that fills the air on your wedding day.

With Luke Davies as your wedding photographer, you can be confident that you have chosen someone who not only loves what he does but will work tirelessly to capture the magic of your special day. Book him now and let him create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.

Learn more about Luke Davies photography and check out some of his recent work.

Fennes Jewellery

Fennes Jewellery opened its doors in 2018 but has already received several accolades. The latest award being the winner of ‘Your Scottish Wedding’ November 2022, voted for by wedding customers. The judges said that Fennes Jewellery was “Extremely helpful, professional, genuine and friendly, which is rewarded by repeat custom.”

Fennes Jewellery are here to advise you to find the correct wedding ring that complements your engagement ring, with a wide range of wedding bands including a bespoke service where you can design your own. Your metal choice is important as well, you want to make sure it will last so Fennes Jewellery will advise you on what metal will suit you.

A service is in development so you can choose your own ring online but they would suggest you give them a call or pop in before making your choice. Ever thought of reusing wedding bands from members of the family for sentimental reasons? Instead of melting these down and making a new band, Fennes Jewellery made two rings the same width and joined them together to form a Russian wedding band. This meant the hallmarks could be kept inside each ring – each ring is hallmarked with a date letter to determine the year the ring was made. In store, Fennes Jewellery can offer assistance on bridal and bridal party gifts, stocking brands such as Sif Jakobs, CARAT*, Amore, Ania Haie and lots more.

Find your next piece of perfect jewellery at Fennes Jewellery today.