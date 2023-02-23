5 local businesses to help with your big day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News Fife

5 local businesses to help with your big day

Presented by various wedding vendors near Fife
February 23 2023, 10.30am
Scottish groom

Planning your big day? Don’t get lost in the details – these Scottish wedding vendors and businesses are here to help make your day unforgettable.

Earls Hall

Earls Hall wedding venue near Fife.
Always imagined your big day like something out of a fairy tale? Why not choose Earls Hall as the destination for your wedding.

At Earls Hall you are completely spoiled for choice. Earls Hall features beautiful grounds and a stunning Walled Garden. The sweeping lawns and woodland surround Earls Hall Castle, offering you a variety of options for your ceremonies and receptions outdoors for your exclusive use.

The exclusive grounds comprise of several adjoining areas offering you a versatile use.

Every area is unique and gives you so many choices and options to create that special day for you both.

The stunning Topiary Gardens are an ideal place to take your wedding pictures and videos to create those memories.

The Walled Garden gives you the flexibility for that perfect outdoor wedding, suitable for up to 200 guests surrounded by the floral beds, shrubs and amazing back drops. It is also suitable for the drinks receptions and lawn games to entertain your guests throughout the day.

Learn more about Earls Hall and start planning your dream day.

CC’s Floral Design

Married couple in front of camper van with florals near Fife.
CC’s Floral Design uses expertise and creativity to create bespoke arrangements tailored to your needs and preferences for your special day.

CC’s Floral Design believes that flowers have the power to bring happiness and joy to people’s lives. That’s why they’re committed to providing high-quality, beautiful arrangements for all their customers. CC’s small, dedicated team of florists has years of experience in the industry, and they’re passionate about creating stunning arrangements that will brighten up any space.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for a loved one or a centrepiece for your wedding, CC’s has you covered. Their florists use their expertise and creativity to create bespoke arrangements tailored to your needs and preferences. CC’s Floral Design believes in using only the freshest flowers, sourced from the best suppliers, to ensure that arrangements stay fresh and beautiful for as long as possible.

Sometimes, you need flowers in a hurry. That’s why CC’s Floral Design offers same-day local delivery throughout most of Fife. Whether you’re sending flowers to a loved one, or simply want to brighten up your own home, they’re here to help.

If you are looking for a florist in Kirkcaldy, look no further than CC’s Floral Design. Their commitment to quality, passion for flowers, and attention to detail make them the perfect choice for all your floral needs. Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply want to bring a little bit of beauty into your life, the team at CC’s Floral Design are here to help.

Learn more about CC’s Floral Design today.

Crumbdidilyumptious

Wedding cake
Each cake by Crumbdidilyumptious is crafted with special care and attention to detail, making your day absolutely delicious in every way.

Crumbdidilyumptious is a home-based bakery located in Glenrothes, Scotland, specializing in custom wedding cakes, celebration cakes, and other baked goods for special occasions. Owner and head baker, Kerrie, is passionate about creating beautiful, delicious works of art that bring joy to every event. Whether you’re looking for something classic and elegant, or something wild and whimsical, Crumbdidilyumptious is the perfect choice.

Kerrie has a true talent for sugar flower work and can bring any design to life, from realistic cakes to carved creations. If you have a specific design in mind, Kerrie will work with you to bring your vision to life.

If you’re not sure what you want, Kerrie is more than happy to help you brainstorm and create something truly unique.

At Crumbdidilyumptious, Kerrie takes pride in delivering not only delicious cakes but also excellent customer service. Kerrie offers design consultations to discuss your ideas, theme, and colour scheme, ensuring that your cake will perfectly match the ambiance of your special day.

Whether you’re planning a wedding, a corporate event, or any other occasion, Crumbdidilyumptious is here to help make your day even more special. So why wait? Get in touch with Crumbdidilyumptious today and start creating something amazing!

Luke Davies Media

Couple in photo on wedding day, photographed by Luke Davies.
A picture is worth a thousand words, so be sure your photographs capture the memories of your wedding day. Luke Davies has you covered.

Introducing Luke Davies Media, the wedding photographer that captures the beauty of your special day with a candid and creative approach. With years of experience and a genuine passion for his craft, Luke’s photographs will transport you back to the magic of your wedding day for years to come.

Luke offers a range of packages to suit your needs, ensuring that every moment of your big day is captured in the most beautiful way possible. Luke’s photography packages are designed to fit your vision and budget. With his unique ability to capture the essence of the moment, you can rest assured that nothing will be missed.

Luke’s style is natural and unobtrusive, allowing you to relax and be yourself while he documents the special moments of your wedding. From the first kiss to the last dance, Luke’s photographs will showcase the love and joy that fills the air on your wedding day.

With Luke Davies as your wedding photographer, you can be confident that you have chosen someone who not only loves what he does but will work tirelessly to capture the magic of your special day. Book him now and let him create beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.

Learn more about Luke Davies photography and check out some of his recent work.

Fennes Jewellery

Wedding rings by Fennes Jewellery
Your wedding rings should last a lifetime. Look to the award winning services of Fennes Jewellery when planning your special day.

Fennes Jewellery opened its doors in 2018 but has already received several accolades. The latest award being the winner of ‘Your Scottish Wedding’ November 2022, voted for by wedding customers. The judges said that Fennes Jewellery was “Extremely helpful, professional, genuine and friendly, which is rewarded by repeat custom.”

Fennes Jewellery are here to advise you to find the correct wedding ring that complements your engagement ring, with a wide range of wedding bands including a bespoke service where you can design your own. Your metal choice is important as well, you want to make sure it will last so Fennes Jewellery will advise you on what metal will suit you.

A service is in development so you can choose your own ring online but they would suggest you give them a call or pop in before making your choice. Ever thought of reusing wedding bands from members of the family for sentimental reasons? Instead of melting these down and making a new band, Fennes Jewellery made two rings the same width and joined them together to form a Russian wedding band. This meant the hallmarks could be kept inside each ring – each ring is hallmarked with a date letter to determine the year the ring was made. In store, Fennes Jewellery can offer assistance on bridal and bridal party gifts, stocking brands such as Sif Jakobs, CARAT*, Amore, Ania Haie and lots more.

Find your next piece of perfect jewellery at Fennes Jewellery today.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Fife

Fife council tax will rise by 5%
Fife council tax to rise by 5% as 'rampant' inflation puts services under pressure
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
John King was killed in the crash.
Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident…
Lady Dorrian rejected Natalie McGarry's conviction appeal.
Twitter comments like pub 'tittle-tattle' says judge as Natalie McGarry conviction upheld
The roadworks will affect a stretch of the M90 near Kelty. Image: Google Street View
Weeks of disruption due to roadworks on M90 near Kelty
Missing Glenrothes parrot
Hunt for parrot with distinctive squawk missing in Glenrothes
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
Dunn met his young victims in Dunfermline and took one to a park for sex. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife rapist, 22, admits having sex with underage girls after Snapchat contact
Kirkcaldy Galleries in 1939.
Kirkcaldy Galleries: From conception to award-winning art museum
Gordon Brown with Big Hoose Project donations
Big Hoose Project donates 'remarkable' 500,000 items to hard-up Fife families as need grows

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
3
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
The man was airlifted to Ninewells hospital following the collision. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews
6
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
7
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
9
The new Muga in Birnam was part-financed by a £20,000 grant from a fundraising campaign in memory of Robbie Melvin.
Dunkeld sports facility opens in memory of boy who died 17 years ago –…
10
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…
3

More from The Courier

Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
James McPake said everyone is aware of the passionate St Pauli support. Images: SNS.
James McPake on 'exciting' Dunfermline preseason tie with St Pauli and memories of his…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury
James McPake has brought former Dundee teammate Paul McGowan to Dunfermline. Images: SNS and Craig Brown.
Why Dundee loanee Paul McGowan 'ticks all the boxes' for Dunfermline boss James McPake
Emergency services at the house fire on Crieff Road. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
Kinross artist Victoria Gordon with one of her paintings. Image: Victoria Gordon Art.
Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
SSE power cut
Almost 500 homes in the dark as Blackford hit by power cut

Editor's Picks

Most Commented