James McPake reveals ‘a few clubs’ were interested in taking Dunfermline starlet Andrew Tod on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Tod’s performances in training and for Dunfermline Reserves led to the decision to send the youngster out on loan for the remainder of the season.

Elgin City this week secured the services of the midfielder, who turned 17 last week, until the end of the season – though Tod will continue to train with the Pars and turn out for the reserve side.

Tod had been training with the Dunfermline first team recently but has found first-team opportunities difficult to come by this season.

He made a couple of in the League Cup at the start of the campaign but has only been used in the SPFL Trust Trophy since, though has made the first-team matchday squad 19 times in League One.

Last month defender Sam Young also left on loan, joining Cowdenbeath until the end of the season.

“A few teams had asked earlier in the season,” said McPake, “but you weigh it up and it was more beneficial to stay around here.

“Andrew has done great. He needs to get out and get challenged in first-team football.

“He trains every day with our first team and that will continue.

First-team exposure

“It’s to expose him to first-team football,” added the Dunfermline manager.

“We’ll keep an eye on that and see how he does between now and the end of the season with a view of bringing him back into our squad again.

“His game time has been very limited at first-team level, he’s not played a lot at all.

“He has been excellent in the last month in training, so it was time to get him out and expose him to that. He’ll go and he’ll do well at Elgin.

“He’s a Dunfermline Athletic player and it’s a move that will hopefully suit both parties.”

Elgin are sixth and pushing for play-off promotion in what is a very tight League Two.

He has 11 matches to impress before returning to KDM Group East End Park to stake a claim for more minutes in the Pars first team.

James McPake challenges Dunfermline players to ‘use energy from the crowd’ and ‘relish’ demands put on them https://t.co/E5Pie8a0gU pic.twitter.com/m8BOgbaibz — The Courier Sport (@thecouriersport) March 3, 2023

“Sam and Andrew are definitely ready to go play first-team football and get exposed to that,” added McPake, “where you have to win or you have to grind a result out or you’re fighting a different battle – whatever it may be.