Paul Whitelaw: Don’t miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Paul Whitelaw: Don’t miss Dundee drama Dog Days, says our TV expert

Paul believes it is the best thing you are about to see on TV this year.

By Paul Whitelaw
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.
Conor McCarron in Dog Days. Image: Channel X Hopscotch/Grant Keelan.

Dog Days – Friday, BBC iPlayer

Set in Dundee, this outstanding social-realist drama follows a guitar-toting homeless man as he struggles to rebuild his life. Hats off to writer/director James Price and his brilliant cast for presenting a sometimes darkly funny, fundamentally moving yet entirely unsentimental depiction of people who have fallen through the cracks in society. Dog Days is raw and honest, it exposes the ways in which vulnerable people are exploited by opportunistic street-level criminals and left to rot by our ruling classes. The whole series, which unfolds over six ten-minute episodes, will be exclusively available on iPlayer from Friday April 7. Highly recommended, it’s the best thing you’re about to see on TV so far this year.

Long Lost Family: What Happened Next – Tuesday, STV, 9pm

Davina McCall finds out how the next chapter of some Long Lost Family reunions went. Image: ITV/Harry Page.

In the latest spin-off from this reliably touching series, hosts Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall revisit some of the families they’ve reunited over the last 12 years. How easy is it to build a relationship with someone after a lifetime spent apart? And what happens when one of the show’s searches doesn’t go quite as planned? In episode one we catch up with two memorable cases. Joselyn had been desperately searching for her brother, James, for over 20 years. Roy, who discovered at eighteen that he’d been adopted, asked the show to help him find his birth mother. Needless to say, their lives have never been quite the same since. Long Lost Family never fails to tug the heartstrings.

Rain Dogs – Tuesday, BBC One, 10:40pm

Daisy May Cooper as Costello Jones in Rain Dogs. Image: HBO/Gary Moyes.

Daisy May Cooper stars as the brilliantly named Costello Jones in this commendably anger-fuelled black comedy drama about a homeless single mum and her young daughter. It begins with them being evicted from their London flat. The only person they can count on is a dissolute Withnail-esque fop with a violent streak. He’s Costello’s best friend. A deftly written and performed riposte to disingenuously concerned ‘poverty porn’, Rain Dogs is – as per its Tom Waits-inspired title – a sympathetic portrayal of people living on the margins. By sheer coincidence, it just so happens to be a more overtly comic yet no less serious companion piece to this week’s similarly titled highlight, Dog Days.

Get On Up: The Triumph of Black America – Thursday, BBC Two, 9pm

David Harewood continues his odyssey of African Amercian pop culture. Image: BBC.

In the final chapter of David Harewood’s absorbing essay about the global impact of African American pop culture, he covers the rise of Hip Hop – the most significant and influential musical movement of the last 40 years. Adjacent detours include Spike Lee’s seminal Do The Right Thing and hit 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, both of which did so much to challenge negative stereotypes about Black people. Harewood also reflects upon the vital legacy of The Wire, an unvarnished expose of systemic racism and economic inequality featuring a primarily Black cast. He concludes by celebrating artists such as Ryan Coogler and Donald Glover, who continue the conversation while drawing inspiration from their African heritage.

Hollywood Bulldogs: The Rise and Falls of the Great British Stuntman – Thursday, ITVX

Stunt man Richard Hammat pictured with Dolph Lundgren. Image: the Richard Hammatt Archive.

This fascinating feature-length documentary pays heartfelt tribute to some of Britain’s greatest stunt performers, those unsung heroes of cinema who made action heroes such as James Bond and Indiana Jones look so fine. Packed with often terrifying clips of death-defying stunts, the Ray Winstone-narrated film pivots around candid interviews with a lovely bunch of elder statesmen, who are only too happy to share their colourful tales while eulogising fallen comrades. These guys are pros, experts, pivotal players in the creative process. They deserve our respect, hence why they only have a bad word for one particular director. The late Michael Winner comes across as an awful bully with scant regard for the safety of his gifted stuntmen.

Pilgrimage: The Road Through Portugal – Friday, BBC Two, 9pm

Su Pollard, Bobby Seagull and Rita Simons take to the trail through Portugal. Image: CTVC Production.

If, like me, you’ve always dreamed of following Su Pollard on a profound journey towards spiritual enlightenment, then strap yourselves in for a dream come true. Yes, it’s the return of Pilgrimage, a show in which celebrities of differing faiths and beliefs trek through scenic vistas while contemplating the very nub of existence. This time they’re following in the footsteps of three early 20th century Catholic children who reportedly witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary. Pollard’s fellow pilgrims include former boyband sensation Shane Lynch, reality TV star Vicky Pattison and the endearingly nerdy maths teacher/broadcaster Bobby Seagull. Ignore my knee-jerk snark, folks, this is a perfectly pleasant and well-meaning exercise. It means no actual harm.

The Cleaner – Friday, BBC One, 9:30pm

Greg Davies as The Cleaner, Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead with Asim Chaudhry as Karl. Image: Studio Hamburg/Jonathan Browning.

In the latest episode of Greg Davies’ enjoyable blood-stained farce about a disgruntled crime scene cleaner, Wicky is working a night shift. Begrudgingly of course. “This is the worst thing that’s ever happened to me,” he moans. “And bear in mind an old fiancée left me for a taxi driver, my mum is dead and a doctor recently described me as uniquely fat.” While cleaning a technology shop, he’s startled by the unsettling presence of a shelf stacker (Asim Chaudhry from People Just Do Nothing). He’s a conspiracy theorist who’s preparing for the End of Days. A lesser show would make fun of this deluded fool and leave it there, but Davies squeezes some pathos from his futile plight.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Derek Millar died after a crash in Carnoustie. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie crash victim had just beaten cancer, mum reveals
2
Katie Hopkins's Dundee gig has been cancelled following local backlash. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock.
Katie Hopkins Dundee gig cancelled after public outcry
15
3
Richard Box pleaded guilty at Perth Sheriff Court. Image Facebook.
Angus teen ordered to pay rival after arranging Perth fight on Facebook
4
Fox, left, and Jack Ross during a 4-1 reverse at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Liam Fox and Jack Ross land new coaching roles in banner day for ex…
5
Co-owners Wiktoria and Paulina Plota with staff member Martyna. Image: Fife Photo Agency.
Rising costs and drop in footfall force Kirkcaldy store to close
6
Humza Yousaf taking his FMQs for the first time.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Success for political leaders is defined by first 100 days but in…
16
7
Adam is the only contestant to have reached the finals before. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Great British Menu: Dundee’s Adam Handling narrowly misses out (again) on banquet spot
8
The High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee makes redundancies and increases fees as finances come under pressure
8
9
Forthill Primary School
Fife teacher confirmed as new Forthill Primary School head
10
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth paedophile narrowly avoids prison sentence for sex with 15-year-old

More from The Courier

Ana Reyes, author. Image: Little, Brown Book Group.
BOOKS: Ana Reyes on her atmospheric and unsettling debut, The House in the Pines
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
George Rae will set off from Arbroath in mid-July on his charity voyage Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kirrie’s George cannot wait to be in the Dog House for fundraising trip on…
Tom McGeachy and Vicki Forbes are reopening the Campeltown Bar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee couple set to reopen 'small but mighty' Campbeltown Bar
Ryan Sweeney won promotion with AFC Wimbledon as a teenager and is determined to repeat that feat at Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney on promotion experience at Wimbledon, missing out on Vegas celebrations…
Ryan McGowan is back in training with St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Ryan McGowan: Fit again St Johnstone star reckons Aussie sunshine fuelled miracle recovery
The Royal Mail sorting office in Ogilvys Close, Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Royal Mail parcel office cut branded another 'nail in the coffin of Kirrie'
Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs
Biscoff cheesecake at Porters Bar and Restaurant.
Restaurant review: Great flavours and eye for detail make Porters a delight
Elfie Picket theatre company founders Calum Kelly and Taylor Dyson
Dundee play Ane City explores womanhood, social-class and the barriers young women face

Editor's Picks

Most Commented