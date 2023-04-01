5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr United win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr United win

Arbroath are edging closer to safety after a fabulous Friday night victory over the title-chasing Somerset Park side.

By Ewan Smith
David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS
David Gold sealed Arbroath's win over Ayr with a header. Image: SNS

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has never once lost the belief that his side can scrap their way to Championship survival.

And after Friday’s stunning win over Ayr United, it seems his unshakeable faith in his Arbroath players is fully justified.

Arbroath are six points clear of bottom side Hamilton and five ahead of second bottom Cove Rangers, going into Saturday’s games.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to witness Arbroath’s first home win since October as they made it six games without defeat with a 2-0 win over Ayr United.

Here are four talking points from what Campbell described as a ‘fabulous night’:

Arbroath piled pressure on Cove and Hamilton

Arbroath have just completed a month of Friday night football.

Four games, two draws and two wins. Not bad for a part-time team, eh?

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell masterminded the win over Ayr United. Image: SNS

When the fixture rescheduling was first announced there were concerns that it could have seriously detrimental impact on Arbroath’s survival.

The Angus side’s players had no option but to rush straight from their work to the pitch, four weeks running.

But did they complain? No.

They saved their talking for the pitch and have used the Friday night football to their advantage.

With the points in the bag, all the pressure is now on Cove Rangers and Hamilton to deliver on Saturday.

Magical Michael McKenna, delightful David Gold and joyous Joao Balde

David Gold celebrates with Arbroath team-mate Michael McKenna. Image: SNS

There wasn’t a single failure in maroon on Friday.

Every single player did Arbroath proud but three players deserve a special mention.

Joao Balde covered every blade of grass, broke up play and started many moves.

At just 21, he looks like he is going to be a real future star and has, without doubt, been the most consistent January signing.

Michael McKenna and David Gold have been around the block with Arbroath.

And they are two players you would always want fighting in the trenches with you.

McKenna’s defence-splitting pass to begin the move that led to Gold’s goal was sublime.

The pass would have graced the turf of any stadium in the world.

Gold’s selfless attitude is one of his biggest attributes. But he is also very technically sound and his looping header was perfectly placed in the top corner.

Lichties legends inspired best display of season

Arbroath aren’t just getting it right on the park, they also continue to get it right off it.

With the side, 1-0 up at the break, Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid welcomed 25 club legends onto the pitch to take a bow in front of the fans.

The Gayfield yesteryear stars were treated to hospitality and will have been thrilled with the way their side played.

Inviting the legends to enjoy a night on the club, was a real touch of class.

Arbroath: Gayfield is home, sweet home

Arbroath finally celebrated a home win. Image: SNS

It has taken the best part of five months, but Arbroath have finally picked up a win at home.

Gayfield has been a fortress for many years but Arbroath’s home form has, surprisingly, deserted them until now.

But with three huge home games to come against Dundee, Cove and Hamilton, are Arbroath hitting the heights just in time?

Clean sheet king Derek Gaston

Derek Gaston must be in with a real shout of claiming the Arbroath Player of the Year at the club’s awards dinner on Saturday May 6th.

With four shut-outs in his last five games, Gaston is now fourth in the all-time clean sheet list at the Angus side.

He stands just eleven shy of Arbroath Hall of Famer Craig Hinchcliffe.

With a year left on his current deal, you have to imagine Gaston will surpass that record.

