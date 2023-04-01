5 Arbroath talking points as Angus side home in on Championship survival with Ayr United win

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has never once lost the belief that his side can scrap their way to Championship survival.

And after Friday’s stunning win over Ayr United, it seems his unshakeable faith in his Arbroath players is fully justified.

Arbroath are six points clear of bottom side Hamilton and five ahead of second bottom Cove Rangers, going into Saturday’s games.

Courier Sport was at Gayfield to witness Arbroath’s first home win since October as they made it six games without defeat with a 2-0 win over Ayr United.

Here are four talking points from what Campbell described as a ‘fabulous night’:

Arbroath piled pressure on Cove and Hamilton

Arbroath have just completed a month of Friday night football.

Four games, two draws and two wins. Not bad for a part-time team, eh?

When the fixture rescheduling was first announced there were concerns that it could have seriously detrimental impact on Arbroath’s survival.

The Angus side’s players had no option but to rush straight from their work to the pitch, four weeks running.

But did they complain? No.

They saved their talking for the pitch and have used the Friday night football to their advantage.

With the points in the bag, all the pressure is now on Cove Rangers and Hamilton to deliver on Saturday.

Magical Michael McKenna, delightful David Gold and joyous Joao Balde

There wasn’t a single failure in maroon on Friday.

Every single player did Arbroath proud but three players deserve a special mention.

Joao Balde covered every blade of grass, broke up play and started many moves.

At just 21, he looks like he is going to be a real future star and has, without doubt, been the most consistent January signing.

Michael McKenna and David Gold have been around the block with Arbroath.

And they are two players you would always want fighting in the trenches with you.

McKenna’s defence-splitting pass to begin the move that led to Gold’s goal was sublime.

The pass would have graced the turf of any stadium in the world.

Gold’s selfless attitude is one of his biggest attributes. But he is also very technically sound and his looping header was perfectly placed in the top corner.

Lichties legends inspired best display of season

Arbroath aren’t just getting it right on the park, they also continue to get it right off it.

With the side, 1-0 up at the break, Arbroath commercial director Paul Reid welcomed 25 club legends onto the pitch to take a bow in front of the fans.

The Gayfield yesteryear stars were treated to hospitality and will have been thrilled with the way their side played.

Inviting the legends to enjoy a night on the club, was a real touch of class.

Arbroath: Gayfield is home, sweet home

It has taken the best part of five months, but Arbroath have finally picked up a win at home.

Gayfield has been a fortress for many years but Arbroath’s home form has, surprisingly, deserted them until now.

But with three huge home games to come against Dundee, Cove and Hamilton, are Arbroath hitting the heights just in time?

Clean sheet king Derek Gaston

Derek Gaston must be in with a real shout of claiming the Arbroath Player of the Year at the club’s awards dinner on Saturday May 6th.

With four shut-outs in his last five games, Gaston is now fourth in the all-time clean sheet list at the Angus side.

He stands just eleven shy of Arbroath Hall of Famer Craig Hinchcliffe.

With a year left on his current deal, you have to imagine Gaston will surpass that record.