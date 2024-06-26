Dundee United shareholders green light £5 million Mark Ogren debt plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United shareholders green light £5 million Mark Ogren debt plan

The Tangerines owner is set to convert seven-figures worth of football club debt to equity.

By Sean Hamilton
How big a transfer spend will Mark Ogren allow Jim Goodwin to make?
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

Dundee United shareholders have voted to approve a plan by owner Mark Ogren to wipe out around £5 million of club debt.

Over 90% of the club’s shareholding okayed Ogren’s proposal to create 1,320,000 ordinary shares at 10p apiece, aiming “to reduce the overall debt of the company” and “attract and maximise potential future outside investment opportunities”.

Around £5 million of debt could be converted by the plan, while diluting Ogren’s 85% stake in the club.

United reportedly received no rejections of the owner’s resolution.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Around £12 million was owed to creditors (largely Ogren) in the accounts for the year ending June 2023.

The new shares move could open the door to external investment, with English Premier League side Brentford strongly linked with an interest in linking up with the Tangerines.

In a letter to shareholders outlining his debt resolution, Ogren confirmed discussions with potential investors in United have taken place.

However, he has insisted nothing concrete has yet come from those talks.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Tannadice
Mark Ogren, right, in front of chief executive Luigi Capuano. Image: SNS

The club said: “On June 12, 2024, the Dundee United Football Company Limited circulated to shareholders a written resolution. Shareholders were asked to vote to accept or reject the resolution proposed.

“The club hereby announces that the required valid votes of over 50% in favour of the resolution have now been received, and the resolution has passed. For full transparency, no rejections have been received, and the positive response to the resolution resulted in over 90% of shareholding declaring acceptance.

“The board wishes to thank the shareholders who took the time to vote.”

