Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus app sprinkles some fairy dust fun for young visitors to Brechin Castle centre

By Graham Brown
October 1 2021, 7.15am Updated: October 1 2021, 9.37am
Zoe Fleming, 4, and three-year-old Ben Pattie on the Brechin fairy trail. Supplied by Visit Angus.

The fairy headquarters of Angus has come alive for young visitors.

They can unlock the secrets of a fairy trail at Brechin Castle garden centre in the latest augmented reality additions to a tourism app which has had a worldwide uptake since its July launch.

Brechin Castle centre fairy trail
Penelope Fleming, 6, holds a fairy in her hand as she seeks them out at Brechin Castle Garden Centre with Zoe Fleming, 4, and Ben Pattie, 3. Supplied by Visit Angus.

An audio guide to Arbroath’s recently unveiled Smokie trail has also been added.

The digital pocket tour guide was released by Angus Council and the area’s tourism sector.

Global downloads

Since then it has seen more than a thousand downloads from users planning to visit Angus from as far afield USA and Australia.

Angus finance and communities convener Mark Salmond said: “The app has shone a spotlight on just how much there is to do, encouraging visitors to stay longer as they get the full experience.

“By continuing to add to and update the app we hope to grow the number of users, supporting tourism across the region from visitors both close to home and further afield.”

Visit Angus app
Penelope Fleming, 6, Zoe Fleming, 4, and three-year-old and Ben Pattie take the fairy trail. Pic: Visit Angus.

Brechin Castle marketing manager Susan Young said: “We are thrilled to be part of the Visit Angus app.

Our fairy trail is already packed full of excitement and activities for visitors, but the app really brings the fairy magic to a whole new level.”

Youngsters are given workbooks to complete on their way along the fairy trail.

Susan added: “Children can enjoy finding various fairy-themed features within the forest, with the app allowing children to enjoy even more fairy magic.”

Brechin Castle fairy trail.
Ben Pattie, 3, Zoe Fleming, 4, and six-year-old Penelope Fleming (6) seek out the fairies at Brechin Castle centre. Supplied by Visit Angus.

Town trails

The app now has an Angus-wide trail and seven others specific to each of the local towns.

Monifieth is the most recent addition.

The Arbroath smokie audio guide includes five stops between the town’s Signal Tower Museum and the village of Auchmithie where one of Scotland’s most famous culinary creations has its origins.

Other app features include 360-degree imagery of windows at historic Brechin Cathedral and the chance for visitors to try their hand at sinking a hole in one at Carnoustie’s  Championship golf course via an interactive mobile game.

Alison Elliott, chair of the Angus Tourism Cooperative said: “The design of the app makes it so easy to use.

“All the information you could possibly need to plan a trip is in one place and it also has a progress feature allowing users to tick places visited on each trail.

The app is free to download and is now available on iOS and Android at www.visitangus.com/app 