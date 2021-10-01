Angus app sprinkles some fairy dust fun for young visitors to Brechin Castle centre

The fairy headquarters of Angus has come alive for young visitors.

They can unlock the secrets of a fairy trail at Brechin Castle garden centre in the latest augmented reality additions to a tourism app which has had a worldwide uptake since its July launch.

An audio guide to Arbroath’s recently unveiled Smokie trail has also been added.

The digital pocket tour guide was released by Angus Council and the area’s tourism sector.

Global downloads

Since then it has seen more than a thousand downloads from users planning to visit Angus from as far afield USA and Australia.

Angus finance and communities convener Mark Salmond said: “The app has shone a spotlight on just how much there is to do, encouraging visitors to stay longer as they get the full experience.

“By continuing to add to and update the app we hope to grow the number of users, supporting tourism across the region from visitors both close to home and further afield.”

Brechin Castle marketing manager Susan Young said: “We are thrilled to be part of the Visit Angus app.

“Our fairy trail is already packed full of excitement and activities for visitors, but the app really brings the fairy magic to a whole new level.”

Youngsters are given workbooks to complete on their way along the fairy trail.

Susan added: “Children can enjoy finding various fairy-themed features within the forest, with the app allowing children to enjoy even more fairy magic.”

Town trails

The app now has an Angus-wide trail and seven others specific to each of the local towns.

Monifieth is the most recent addition.

The Arbroath smokie audio guide includes five stops between the town’s Signal Tower Museum and the village of Auchmithie where one of Scotland’s most famous culinary creations has its origins.

Other app features include 360-degree imagery of windows at historic Brechin Cathedral and the chance for visitors to try their hand at sinking a hole in one at Carnoustie’s Championship golf course via an interactive mobile game.

Alison Elliott, chair of the Angus Tourism Cooperative said: “The design of the app makes it so easy to use.

“All the information you could possibly need to plan a trip is in one place and it also has a progress feature allowing users to tick places visited on each trail.

The app is free to download and is now available on iOS and Android at www.visitangus.com/app