‘Settle down and listen’ say PUPILS to teachers as they host climate change workshop

Dundee pupils will tell teachers to ‘settle down and listen’ as they host workshops on climate change today.

Roles are being reversed at three Dundee high schools – Braeview, Grove and Harris – as they participate in an international event, Teach the Teacher.

The project is jointly run by climate groups SOS-UK, Mock COP26, EARTHDAY.ORG and Education International, with the aim of highlighting a lack of training given to teachers on climate change.

Youngsters from the Dundee schools joined those of 42 other schools from 21 different countries to take part in online training and discussions ahead of today’s workshops.

Braeview Academy pupils Kirsty Steinson, Scarlett Forrester and Chloe Hutchison, all aged 12 and in S1, said the experience was an eye-opener.

Kirsty said: “There were people from all over the world there. It felt good to be part of something so big.”

Scarlett added: “It’s made us more aware of issues like litter, recycling, green house gasses and the ice melting in Antarctica.

“And if other people don’t learn about it too, then people in the future won’t have as good a world as we did.”

Presentation to their teachers

The pupils, all from Balumbie, will share what they have learned with their teachers and give a presentation on climate change.

Chloe added: “We’re nervous because we’re quite new to the school so we’re not that familiar with the teachers yet but it’s good to put ourselves out there.

“It’s an important topic and it’s helped us recognise how we can do our bit to for the planet because it’s getting worse and we think people should help.”

Organiser and geography teacher, Margaret O’Neill, was keen for the school to take part as climate change is a subject she feels passionately about.

She said: “Being a geography teacher, I’m aware of the impact of climate change but others may not be so raising awareness is really important.

“It’s one of these things that we’ve all heard about but people don’t realise how much what they do has an impact or the seriousness of it.

“People always say that if they went back in time they would be worried about doing something small and changing the future – well why can’t we change something small now to have a positive impact on the future?”

An online webinar is taking place at 11.30am on Monday (October 4) following the launch of Teach the Teacher. Anyone who wants to attend can register here.