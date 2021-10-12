Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Final throw of dice at Donington as British GT champ Sandy Mitchell bids to retain crown

By Graham Brown
October 12 2021, 9.01am Updated: October 12 2021, 3.10pm
Sandy Mitchell has a final throw of the dice at Donington to keep the No. 1 on his Lamborghini in 2022. Supplied by McMedia.

Win the race and see what the maths and motor racing gods deliver.

It’s as simple as that for reigning British GT champion Sandy Mitchell as he bids to hang onto his crown in this weekend’s Donington Park decider.

Even victory may not guarantee the 21-year-old Angus star the title.

But the young Lamborghini ace knows the top step is a must if there is any chance of back-to-back championships.

Forfar’s Mitchell and team-mate Adam Balon are among four crews vying for glory in the final two-hour race of the 2021 campaign.

Sandy Mitchell
Sandy Mitchell (right) and Adam Balon remain in the title fight. Supplied by McMedia.

And they have only one target in mind for their No. 1 Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

“The first goal for Adam and I is simply to go out and win the race,” said Mitchell.

“That’s the one piece of the weekend we can control directly.

“After that, it’s a case of seeing where the other cars finish in the race.”

They start 26.5 points behind the championship leaders – intriguingly the #63 sister Barwell Lamborghini of Dennis Lind and Leo Machitski.

But with 37.5 points available to the race winners, the young Scot is fired-up for maximum assault at the Leicestershire circuit.

“It’s going to be a real nailbiter,” he said.

Success penalty

The reigning champ’s challenge became all the more difficult following a post-race disqualification of another car from the last round at Oulton Park.

While it promoted Mitchell and Balon from third to second place in the day’s second race, it also ultimately extended their championship-leading rivals’ points tally even further.

“That was hard to take, but that’s motor racing,” said the Lamborghini factory driver.

“The other direct impact of being promoted is we now also have to serve a 15-second success penalty at our mandatory pitstop at Donington.

Sandy Mitchell with a fastest lap award from the championship’s previous Donington round. Supplied by McMedia.

“The #63 has no penalties to serve. So it’s going to be tough.”

But the former Dundee High School pupil has experience of championship-winning pressure.

Twelve months ago, he entered the final race weekend at Silverstone knowing a race win would clinch his maiden championship.

Winning the final race at Silverstone to seal the championship last season was fantastic,” he said.

“Now we need to win the final race of 2021 at Donington.

“If we can achieve that, then the rest is in the lap of the gods.”

