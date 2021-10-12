Final throw of dice at Donington as British GT champ Sandy Mitchell bids to retain crown

An error occurred. Please try again.

Win the race and see what the maths and motor racing gods deliver.

It’s as simple as that for reigning British GT champion Sandy Mitchell as he bids to hang onto his crown in this weekend’s Donington Park decider.

Even victory may not guarantee the 21-year-old Angus star the title.

But the young Lamborghini ace knows the top step is a must if there is any chance of back-to-back championships.

Forfar’s Mitchell and team-mate Adam Balon are among four crews vying for glory in the final two-hour race of the 2021 campaign.

And they have only one target in mind for their No. 1 Barwell Motorsport-prepared Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo.

“The first goal for Adam and I is simply to go out and win the race,” said Mitchell.

“That’s the one piece of the weekend we can control directly.

“After that, it’s a case of seeing where the other cars finish in the race.”

They start 26.5 points behind the championship leaders – intriguingly the #63 sister Barwell Lamborghini of Dennis Lind and Leo Machitski.

But with 37.5 points available to the race winners, the young Scot is fired-up for maximum assault at the Leicestershire circuit.

“It’s going to be a real nailbiter,” he said.

Success penalty

The reigning champ’s challenge became all the more difficult following a post-race disqualification of another car from the last round at Oulton Park.

While it promoted Mitchell and Balon from third to second place in the day’s second race, it also ultimately extended their championship-leading rivals’ points tally even further.

“That was hard to take, but that’s motor racing,” said the Lamborghini factory driver.

“The other direct impact of being promoted is we now also have to serve a 15-second success penalty at our mandatory pitstop at Donington.

“The #63 has no penalties to serve. So it’s going to be tough.”

But the former Dundee High School pupil has experience of championship-winning pressure.

Twelve months ago, he entered the final race weekend at Silverstone knowing a race win would clinch his maiden championship.

“Winning the final race at Silverstone to seal the championship last season was fantastic,” he said.

“Now we need to win the final race of 2021 at Donington.

“If we can achieve that, then the rest is in the lap of the gods.”