Angus rally fan Kerry powers through to next stage of Formula Woman motorsport competition

By Graham Brown
October 25 2021, 7.15am Updated: October 25 2021, 10.25am
Kerry Campbell from Arbroath is taking part in the Formula Woman competition. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

As the clock struck midnight on her 17th birthday, Kerry Campbell was waiting with the L-plates to go out on her first driving lesson.

A decade on, the Arbroath lass has lost none of her drive to be at the front of the pack.

That’s why the 27-year-old has taken to the rough stuff at Knockhill as part of her bid to become the next big name in motorsport through the global Formula Woman competition.

Kerry Campbell
Kerry Campbell is heading for Knockhill on the next step of the Formula Woman journey. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Angus legal receptionist Kerry has cruised through the first stage of the international search.

And next month she’s going up against a host of rivals at the Fife circuit in a series of tests on track and off.

Competition kick-started

First launched back in 2004, Formula Woman attracted 10,000 drivers of all ages and abilities determined to show they had the talent to make it big.

And 100 finalists battled it out to be among the 16 racers in the inaugural Formula Woman Championship.

The competition ran successfully for a few years before falling away.

But it has been kick-started as a televised challenge involving hopefuls from around the world.

Winners will race McLaren GT4s

The ultimate victors will be on the grid of the 2022 GT Cup in two of McLaren’s high performance GT4 race cars.

World Rally Championship fan Kerry said: “I’ve got family who are involved in motorsport and have been round the track in a stock car.

“But as far as experience of racing driving goes, I’ve got very little – that’s what the competition is looking for.

“I follow Knockhill on social media and it was through that I saw Formula Woman and thought I’d give it a go.

“I’m interested to see how well I can do and where it might lead to.

“We’ve had online assessments and the next stage is at Knockhill on November 1.

Kerry during her Knockhill rally experience.
Kerry during her Knockhill rally experience.

“That will be on track then a fitness assessment and some classroom work.

I’ve just done a rally experience at Knockhill, which was great fun.

“And I’ve pencilled in an on track driving day.

“That’s after the Formula Woman event so hopefully I’ll still be in the competition.”

Sponsorship search

Kerry’s also begun the age-old motorsport search for sponsorship to fuel her dreams.

Current employer Connelly and Yeoman is already backing her.

The competition’s first contenders have already been put through their paces at Anglesey circuit in Wales.

Next month will also see assessment sessions at Bedford for the south of England and Gujarat in India.

Kerry’s competition rivals at the Fife circuit include self-confessed petrolhead Victoria Wright and Angus-born Emma Dawson, whose grandfather was a Scottish hillclimb champion.

