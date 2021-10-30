Carnoustie swim club ‘haemorrhaging’ members as school pools still closed for Covid safety

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Carnoustie swim club says it is “haemorrhaging” members as Angus Council continues to prevent access to leisure facilities.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions easing significantly, the local authority says visitors to schools are still being limited to prevent the spread of the virus.

It means swim clubs which previously used pools in places such as Monifieth High School and Carnoustie High School have nowhere nearby to train.

Parents ‘resent’ decision

Parents say they have been ferrying their children several miles to alternative locations in Dundee, Forfar, and Brechin.

Schools in Forfar, Brechin, and Arbroath have swimming pools which are separate from the main building, allowing sessions to continue.

Paul McCombie, meet secretary and poolside helper at Carnoustie Claymores, says many club members are angry.

He said: “There’s quite a lot of resentment about it among people.

“We are haemorrhaging members now.

“A lot of people are not renewing memberships for their children and leaving themselves.

“Most are saying it’s because they can’t get enough pool time.

“It’s really, really frustrating. A lot of people feel we are banging our heads against the wall of the council.”

The club has one Saturday session and early morning slots on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Dundee and Angus College‘s Gardyne Campus in Dundee – a 20-mile roundtrip from Carnoustie.

Angus Council say the decision to keep school pools closed to outside clubs is in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Mental health of children being affected

It comes after the temporary closure of Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool affected several swimming clubs in the city.

Competitions have had to be cancelled with coaches describing it as a serious setback for young Tayside swimmers hoping to race again.

Mr McCombie said eight memberships have been cancelled in the last month alone while around 70 members have left in the last 18 months.

He says taking away healthy activities is the opposite of what local authorities should be doing.

School buildingsTo help keep schools safe for pupils and staff, we’re continuing to limit the number of visitors to… Posted by Angus Council on Wednesday, 29 September 2021

“It worries me,” he said.

“We know referrals to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) are sky-rocketing.

“Keeping facilities closed is not helping.

“It’s incredibly difficult to explain to a child why they aren’t getting to do the things they love, especially when other kids, perhaps in other areas, are.

“It seems the council are not willing to figure out a way to open the schools while keeping everyone safe.

“I suspect they are not willing to pay for any changes or cleaning that is needed.

“As much as kids are resilient, you can’t keep hitting them with these things and not expect it to hurt them.”

Closure in line with government rules

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The swimming pools at Carnoustie and Monifieth high schools are within educational establishments and therefore there is a requirement to adhere to the Scottish Government’s Reducing the Risk in Schools Guidelines to ensure the school is available for our pupils’ educational needs.

“Angus Council officers are in conversation with colleagues in Public Health Tayside, Tayside Contracts and other councils to review the cleaning requirements but the Scottish Government indicated on October 19 that mitigations would not be reviewed until a time when there is a more sustained decrease in case rates in children and young people.”