Carnoustie swim club ‘haemorrhaging’ members as school pools still closed for Covid safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Carnoustie swim club ‘haemorrhaging’ members as school pools still closed for Covid safety

By Jake Keith
October 30 2021, 8.00am
Carnoustie Claymores have been training at Forfar Community Campus, pictured. The campus is an almost one-hour round-trip from Carnoustie.

A Carnoustie swim club says it is “haemorrhaging” members as Angus Council continues to prevent access to leisure facilities.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions easing significantly, the local authority says visitors to schools are still being limited to prevent the spread of the virus.

It means swim clubs which previously used pools in places such as Monifieth High School and Carnoustie High School have nowhere nearby to train.

Parents ‘resent’ decision

Parents say they have been ferrying their children several miles to alternative locations in Dundee, Forfar, and Brechin.

Schools in Forfar, Brechin, and Arbroath have swimming pools which are separate from the main building, allowing sessions to continue.

Swimming clubs cannot train at Carnoustie High School. Kris Miller/DCT Media.

Paul McCombie, meet secretary and poolside helper at Carnoustie Claymores, says many club members are angry.

He said: “There’s quite a lot of resentment about it among people.

“We are haemorrhaging members now.

“A lot of people are not renewing memberships for their children and leaving themselves.

“Most are saying it’s because they can’t get enough pool time.

“It’s really, really frustrating. A lot of people feel we are banging our heads against the wall of the council.”

The club has one Saturday session and early morning slots on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Dundee and Angus College‘s Gardyne Campus in Dundee – a 20-mile roundtrip from Carnoustie.

Angus Council say the decision to keep school pools closed to outside clubs is in line with Scottish Government guidance.

Mental health of children being affected

It comes after the temporary closure of Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool affected several swimming clubs in the city.

Competitions have had to be cancelled with coaches describing it as a serious setback for young Tayside swimmers hoping to race again.

Mr McCombie said eight memberships have been cancelled in the last month alone while around 70 members have left in the last 18 months.

He says taking away healthy activities is the opposite of what local authorities should be doing.

School buildingsTo help keep schools safe for pupils and staff, we’re continuing to limit the number of visitors to…

Posted by Angus Council on Wednesday, 29 September 2021

“It worries me,” he said.

“We know referrals to child and adolescent mental health services (CAMHS) are sky-rocketing.

“Keeping facilities closed is not helping.

“It’s incredibly difficult to explain to a child why they aren’t getting to do the things they love, especially when other kids, perhaps in other areas, are.

“It seems the council are not willing to figure out a way to open the schools while keeping everyone safe.

Children from Carnoustie Claymores show their disapproval at having to travel from the town to Forfar several times a week.

“I suspect they are not willing to pay for any changes or cleaning that is needed.

“As much as kids are resilient, you can’t keep hitting them with these things and not expect it to hurt them.”

Closure in line with government rules

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “The swimming pools at Carnoustie and Monifieth high schools are within educational establishments and therefore there is a requirement to adhere to the Scottish Government’s Reducing the Risk in Schools Guidelines to ensure the school is available for our pupils’ educational needs.

“Angus Council officers are in conversation with colleagues in Public Health Tayside, Tayside Contracts and other councils to review the cleaning requirements but the Scottish Government indicated on October 19 that mitigations would not be reviewed until a time when there is a more sustained decrease in case rates in children and young people.”

‘My mum deserved better’: Tayside man launches website ‘Fix Dundee Health and Social Care’

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]