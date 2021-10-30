Christophe Berra: Raith Rovers have answered ‘going gets tough’ question as ex-Hearts and Scotland ace makes ‘respect’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Christophe Berra: Raith Rovers have answered ‘going gets tough’ question as ex-Hearts and Scotland ace makes ‘respect’ claim

By Alan Temple
October 30 2021, 8.00am
Content: Berra
Content: Berra

Christophe Berra reckons gutsy Raith Rovers have proved they are anything but one-dimensional.

John McGlynn’s fluent Fifers have gained widespread plaudits for their flowing football since returning to the Championship, culminating in a promotion playoff place last term.

However, Rovers have been forced to show a different, more stoic side of their game in recent outings.

They faced league leaders Inverness with 10 men for 50 minutes on Saturday following the dismissal of Ross Matthews — and found a way to eke out a 1-1 draw.

The same scoreline was secured against Dunfermline in midweek amid swirling wind and rain, having fallen behind to a sensational Dom Thomas strike.

Rovers are now seven Championship games unbeaten, just four points off the summit.

Stand-in skipper: Berra

“Everyone knows we can play good stuff and create chances,” said Berra.

“But maybe people have looked at us and said: ‘How do you handle it when the going gets tough?’

“I know the boys did really well last season, but the next campaign can be the toughest. Teams are wiser to you and the secret is out.

“Everyone knows what we are about and will show us more respect in the way they set up against us; teams will look to counter us.

“So, sometimes you need to go a little direct, fight for second balls and get yourself in the final third. We did that against Dunfermline.

“The boys have proved they are up to that challenge and we can do both sides of the game.”

Lang’s Toun

Among those who relished the Fife derby battle in midweek was Tom Lang, the former Dunfermline player — albeit he was given scarce opportunity to shine for the Pars — who was drafted in to replace the injured Kyle Benedictus.

The 24-year-old turned in a nerveless, commanding showing alongside Berra in just his third Championship start of the campaign.

He will continue to deputise for Benedictus against Ayr United this afternoon — and the former Hearts and Scotland stopper has no doubt he will excel.

Excellent: Lang

“Tom [Lang] had big shoes to fill in our captain, Bene, but he did it superbly,” continued Berra. “That’s why we have a squad.

“Tom is one of the best trainers we have at the football club. He gives 110 per cent every session and his attitude is first class.

“Because he has trained so well, when he comes into the side, his match fitness is fine and he’s ready to go.”

Captain Berra

Berra, meanwhile, will roll back the years by sporting the captain’s armband during Benedictus’ spell on the sidelines.

It is a role he filled with distinction over two stints at Tynecastle and a responsibility he is more than willing to take at Stark’s Park.

“It doesn’t change my job. I just try to lead by example,” added Berra. “I’m not going to start shouting and balling! I’ll try to be a calm presence and play my game.”

3 Raith Rovers talking points as John McGlynn’s men go five unbeaten against Dunfermline for the first time in 39 YEARS

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]