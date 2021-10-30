Christophe Berra: Raith Rovers have answered ‘going gets tough’ question as ex-Hearts and Scotland ace makes ‘respect’ claim

An error occurred. Please try again.

Christophe Berra reckons gutsy Raith Rovers have proved they are anything but one-dimensional.

John McGlynn’s fluent Fifers have gained widespread plaudits for their flowing football since returning to the Championship, culminating in a promotion playoff place last term.

However, Rovers have been forced to show a different, more stoic side of their game in recent outings.

They faced league leaders Inverness with 10 men for 50 minutes on Saturday following the dismissal of Ross Matthews — and found a way to eke out a 1-1 draw.

The same scoreline was secured against Dunfermline in midweek amid swirling wind and rain, having fallen behind to a sensational Dom Thomas strike.

Rovers are now seven Championship games unbeaten, just four points off the summit.

“Everyone knows we can play good stuff and create chances,” said Berra.

“But maybe people have looked at us and said: ‘How do you handle it when the going gets tough?’

“I know the boys did really well last season, but the next campaign can be the toughest. Teams are wiser to you and the secret is out.

“Everyone knows what we are about and will show us more respect in the way they set up against us; teams will look to counter us.

“So, sometimes you need to go a little direct, fight for second balls and get yourself in the final third. We did that against Dunfermline.

“The boys have proved they are up to that challenge and we can do both sides of the game.”

Lang’s Toun

Among those who relished the Fife derby battle in midweek was Tom Lang, the former Dunfermline player — albeit he was given scarce opportunity to shine for the Pars — who was drafted in to replace the injured Kyle Benedictus.

The 24-year-old turned in a nerveless, commanding showing alongside Berra in just his third Championship start of the campaign.

He will continue to deputise for Benedictus against Ayr United this afternoon — and the former Hearts and Scotland stopper has no doubt he will excel.

“Tom [Lang] had big shoes to fill in our captain, Bene, but he did it superbly,” continued Berra. “That’s why we have a squad.

“Tom is one of the best trainers we have at the football club. He gives 110 per cent every session and his attitude is first class.

“Because he has trained so well, when he comes into the side, his match fitness is fine and he’s ready to go.”

Captain Berra

💬 | 'Brad definitely has that in the locker — but I see all of his shots and 𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙮 go into Row Z too . . . ' 📹 @RaithTV

🗞 @thecouriersport https://t.co/sedRuSDhQM pic.twitter.com/4SE4DmDzIm — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) October 27, 2021

Berra, meanwhile, will roll back the years by sporting the captain’s armband during Benedictus’ spell on the sidelines.

It is a role he filled with distinction over two stints at Tynecastle and a responsibility he is more than willing to take at Stark’s Park.

“It doesn’t change my job. I just try to lead by example,” added Berra. “I’m not going to start shouting and balling! I’ll try to be a calm presence and play my game.”