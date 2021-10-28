John McGlynn hails ‘great’ Lewis Vaughan surgery outcome as Raith Rovers boss reveals Kyle Benedictus and Ethon Varian injury timelines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
John McGlynn hails ‘great’ Lewis Vaughan surgery outcome as Raith Rovers boss reveals Kyle Benedictus and Ethon Varian injury timelines

By Alan Temple
October 28 2021, 5.30pm
Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has expressed relief after injuries sustained by captain Kyle Benedictus and striker Ethon Varian proved less severe than first feared.

Benedictus, 29, was withdrawn in the early stages of the second half during Rovers’ 1-1 draw against Inverness on Saturday.

It was immediately apparent that the experienced defender had suffered a hamstring strain.

However, McGlynn has revealed that the issue is ‘not serious’ and Benedictus should be back in action in around a fortnight.

On-loan Stoke City attacker Varian lasted just 21 minutes of the same bruising clash with the Caley Jags following a nasty shoulder collision.

After an initially pessimistic prognosis from club physio Stewart Duff, further tests have given McGlynn a far more palatable timeline.

“It’s a hamstring injury for Kyle but not a serious one,” explained the Rovers boss. “We are probably looking at a couple of weeks.

“Ethon got a scan on his shoulder on Tuesday and it is actually better than we feared.

“There isn’t the serious damage we thought there might be.

“He is sore and it will probably still be three or four weeks but it’s not as bad as what the physio was initially telling me.”

‘Straight-forward’ Lewis Vaughan surgery

Meanwhile, McGlynn has described the outcome of Lewis Vaughan’s knee surgery as ‘great’.

Vaughan suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) for the fourth time in his career in August.

And the Stark’s Park talisman went under the knife on Monday afternoon.

Vaughan in action

However, the injury was a relatively clean one and there was no secondary damage with which to contend.

“Lewis’ operation went great,” continued McGlynn.

“There was no other ligament damage around the ACL or some of the other things which we thought could have been a problem.

“So, it proved a very straight-forward operation. The surgeon is very confident Lewis can make a full recovery.

“He got back home on Tuesday afternoon and was in really good spirits when I spoke to him.

“Now it’s the road back.”

