John McGlynn hails ‘great’ Lewis Vaughan surgery outcome as Raith Rovers boss reveals Kyle Benedictus and Ethon Varian injury timelines

An error occurred. Please try again.

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has expressed relief after injuries sustained by captain Kyle Benedictus and striker Ethon Varian proved less severe than first feared.

Benedictus, 29, was withdrawn in the early stages of the second half during Rovers’ 1-1 draw against Inverness on Saturday.

It was immediately apparent that the experienced defender had suffered a hamstring strain.

However, McGlynn has revealed that the issue is ‘not serious’ and Benedictus should be back in action in around a fortnight.

On-loan Stoke City attacker Varian lasted just 21 minutes of the same bruising clash with the Caley Jags following a nasty shoulder collision.

After an initially pessimistic prognosis from club physio Stewart Duff, further tests have given McGlynn a far more palatable timeline.

“It’s a hamstring injury for Kyle but not a serious one,” explained the Rovers boss. “We are probably looking at a couple of weeks.

“Ethon got a scan on his shoulder on Tuesday and it is actually better than we feared.

“There isn’t the serious damage we thought there might be.

“He is sore and it will probably still be three or four weeks but it’s not as bad as what the physio was initially telling me.”

‘Straight-forward’ Lewis Vaughan surgery

Meanwhile, McGlynn has described the outcome of Lewis Vaughan’s knee surgery as ‘great’.

Vaughan suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) for the fourth time in his career in August.

And the Stark’s Park talisman went under the knife on Monday afternoon.

However, the injury was a relatively clean one and there was no secondary damage with which to contend.

“Lewis’ operation went great,” continued McGlynn.

“There was no other ligament damage around the ACL or some of the other things which we thought could have been a problem.

“So, it proved a very straight-forward operation. The surgeon is very confident Lewis can make a full recovery.

“He got back home on Tuesday afternoon and was in really good spirits when I spoke to him.

“Now it’s the road back.”