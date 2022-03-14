Arbroath dementia support group formed after death of solicitor Alex Small

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The death of former Arbroath solicitor Alex Small has prompted his son to establish a dementia support group.

Dave Small has set up Arbroath Dementia Support in memory of his father, who died aged 73 after living with vascular dementia.

Within days of its formation, the group had attracted more than 70 members to its Facebook page.

Dave said: “The group is designed to help others and hopefully members can point each other in the right direction to get the support they so desperately need.

“I know that when my dad was diagnosed with vascular dementia, the family were absolutely devastated and had so many questions.

“We knew very little about this horrible disease and initially finding support proved to be very difficult.

“Following my father’s death I was determined to set up something up in his memory and the Facebook group, Arbroath Dementia Support, seemed the right thing to do.”

Dave said the aim of the group is to help others find answers about the illness and access the support they need.

“As soon as I set up the group I could not quite believe the response,” said Dave.

“After just one day, approximately 60 members had joined the group.

“I have received so many personal messages of thanks from people living with or caring for someone with dementia.

“It just goes to show how common dementia is and how many people don’t know where to turn for support.

“Support is undoubtedly available. It is just knowing where to turn.”

Dave said that when his father was diagnosed he wanted to ask so many questions about the illness including whether his father would recognise him and ultimately, what would happen to his dad.

Alex Small, who also served as an honorary sheriff in Angus, died in January.

A past captain of Arbroath Golf Club, who was married to Irene, he had also been a session clerk and elder at the then Inverbrothock Church in the town.