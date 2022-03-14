Arbroath dementia support group formed after death of solicitor Alex Small

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath dementia support group formed after death of solicitor Alex Small

By Chris Ferguson
March 14 2022, 5.00pm
Dave Small, son of Alex Small.
Dave Small, son of Alex Small.

The death of former Arbroath solicitor Alex Small has prompted his son to establish a dementia support group.

Dave Small has set up Arbroath Dementia Support in memory of his father, who died aged 73 after living with vascular dementia.

Within days of its formation, the group had attracted more than 70 members to its Facebook page.

Aims

Dave said: “The group is designed to help others and hopefully members can point each other in the right direction to get the support they so desperately need.

“I know that when my dad was diagnosed with vascular dementia, the family were absolutely devastated and had so many questions.

Assistance

“We knew very little about this horrible disease and initially finding support proved to be very difficult.

“Following my father’s  death I was determined to set up something up in his memory and the Facebook group, Arbroath Dementia Support, seemed the right thing to do.”

Dave’s father, Alex Small.

Dave said the aim of the group is to help others find answers about the illness and access the support they need.

“As soon as I set up the group I could not quite believe the response,” said Dave.

“After just one day, approximately 60 members had joined the group.

Care

“I have received so many personal messages of thanks from people living with or caring for someone with dementia.

“It just goes to show how common dementia is and how many people don’t know where to turn for support.

“Support is undoubtedly available. It is just knowing where to turn.”

Questions

Dave said that when his father was diagnosed he wanted to ask so many questions about the illness including whether his father would recognise him and ultimately, what would happen to his dad.

Alex Small, who also served as an honorary sheriff in Angus, died in January.

A past captain of Arbroath Golf Club, who was married to Irene, he had also been a session clerk and elder at the then Inverbrothock Church in the town.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]