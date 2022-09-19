‘I love Angus – but I just go where I’m told’: What Queen told last local couple to get congratulations card signed Elizabeth R

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I love Angus – but I just go where I’m told’: What Queen told last local couple to get congratulations card signed Elizabeth R

By Graham Brown
September 19 2022, 4.45pm Updated: September 19 2022, 5.32pm
Les and Mary Craib with their diamond wedding card and memories of the Forfar Royal visit in 2004.
Les and Mary Craib with their diamond wedding card and memories of the Forfar Royal visit in 2004. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Forfar couple Les and Mary Craib woke with a smile on Thursday September 8 in the home they have shared for their entire 60 years of married life.

And that morning they opened a diamond anniversary card of congratulations from Her Majesty The Queen.

Under any circumstance, a memento to take pride of place on the mantelpiece of teenager sweethearts who remain devoted to each other.

But that happy day was touched by sadness as the world learned the 96-year-old monarch had passed away at Balmoral Castle.

Les and Mary Craib Forfar diamond wedding
Les and Mary Craib on their diamond day earlier this month. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

So it makes Les and Mary probably the last in Angus to receive a card bearing her signature.

And as the well-known couple watched Her Majesty’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey, they revealed the conversation they had with the Queen in which she shared her fondness for Forfar and Glamis.

Forfar couple’s pride in receiving Royal congratulation

“It is such a sad day because she was a wonderful lady,” said Mary.

“The diamond anniversary card was so special, but it makes it even more so because that was the day she died.

“This could well be her last card sent to Forfar so we are very proud to have it.”

Les and Mary Craib look over the album of photographs from the Reid Hall floral display
Mary and Les look over the album of photographs from the Reid Hall floral display. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

Mary, 81, and Les, 85, are lifelong stalwarts of the town’s horticultural society.

Les was society chairman for more than 35 years until he stepped down at the age of 80.

And they have a scrapbook packed with photos of the floral displays which graced the town’s Reid Hall in July 2004.

It was the Queen and Prince Philip’s last official visit to Angus.

The couple's invite to the Royal Forfar lunch in July 2004
The couple's invite to the Royal Forfar lunch in July 2004. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.

“It was a fantastic day, but a lot of work for everyone involved,” said Mary.

“The lead-up to it was all top secret.”

The couple were invited to the Royal lunch with the society’s then secretary, the late Kathleen Nelson.

“The Duke of Edinburgh came down our side of the hall and learned the society had put the floral displays together,” said Les.

“He commented on how nice they were and joked that our garden must be decimated.”

Holyrood introduction to the Queen

Mary and Les were invited to the Royal garden party at Holyrood Palace the following summer.

And they were plucked from the crowd by then Angus Lord Lieutenant Georgiana Osborne to meet Her Majesty.

“I told the Queen where we were from and she said she loved Forfar and Glamis,” said Mary.

“She said she would love to be there more often, but then added ‘I just have to go where I’m told!’

Mary and Les Craib on their diamond wedding anniversary
Mary and Les on their diamond wedding anniversary. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

“It was lovely to meet her, she was so friendly.

“And what I really remember was her handshake, she didn’t just take the tips of your fingers, it was a proper handshake.”

Les adds: “It was a very enjoyable day and a privilege to meet her.

“She was very, very good with everyone.

“And she spoke to you as if she really knew you.”

