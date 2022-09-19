‘I love Angus – but I just go where I’m told’: What Queen told last local couple to get congratulations card signed Elizabeth R

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar couple Les and Mary Craib woke with a smile on Thursday September 8 in the home they have shared for their entire 60 years of married life.

And that morning they opened a diamond anniversary card of congratulations from Her Majesty The Queen.

Under any circumstance, a memento to take pride of place on the mantelpiece of teenager sweethearts who remain devoted to each other.

But that happy day was touched by sadness as the world learned the 96-year-old monarch had passed away at Balmoral Castle.

So it makes Les and Mary probably the last in Angus to receive a card bearing her signature.

And as the well-known couple watched Her Majesty’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey, they revealed the conversation they had with the Queen in which she shared her fondness for Forfar and Glamis.

Forfar couple’s pride in receiving Royal congratulation

“It is such a sad day because she was a wonderful lady,” said Mary.

“The diamond anniversary card was so special, but it makes it even more so because that was the day she died.

“This could well be her last card sent to Forfar so we are very proud to have it.”

Mary, 81, and Les, 85, are lifelong stalwarts of the town’s horticultural society.

Les was society chairman for more than 35 years until he stepped down at the age of 80.

And they have a scrapbook packed with photos of the floral displays which graced the town’s Reid Hall in July 2004.

It was the Queen and Prince Philip’s last official visit to Angus.

“It was a fantastic day, but a lot of work for everyone involved,” said Mary.

“The lead-up to it was all top secret.”

The couple were invited to the Royal lunch with the society’s then secretary, the late Kathleen Nelson.

“The Duke of Edinburgh came down our side of the hall and learned the society had put the floral displays together,” said Les.

“He commented on how nice they were and joked that our garden must be decimated.”

Holyrood introduction to the Queen

Mary and Les were invited to the Royal garden party at Holyrood Palace the following summer.

And they were plucked from the crowd by then Angus Lord Lieutenant Georgiana Osborne to meet Her Majesty.

“I told the Queen where we were from and she said she loved Forfar and Glamis,” said Mary.

“She said she would love to be there more often, but then added ‘I just have to go where I’m told!’

“It was lovely to meet her, she was so friendly.

“And what I really remember was her handshake, she didn’t just take the tips of your fingers, it was a proper handshake.”

Les adds: “It was a very enjoyable day and a privilege to meet her.

“She was very, very good with everyone.

“And she spoke to you as if she really knew you.”