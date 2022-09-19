Where2: Fife firm What The Fork launches new food delivery service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Where2: Fife firm What The Fork launches new food delivery service

By Mariam Okhai
September 19 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 20 2022, 8.18am
Steven Coutts, founder of What The Fork.
Steven Coutts, founder of What The Fork.

An online food delivery platform set up to help local businesses combat service charges has revealed a new initiative to help firms during the cost of living crisis.

What The Fork, based in Largo House in Dunfermline, will launch its Where2 service this month, which it hopes will help reduce costs for both hospitality firms and their customers across Tayside and Fife.

The company’s alternative delivery service aims to help remove third-party food ordering platforms from eateries’ business models.

Ordering can happen through What The Fork app or individual business apps.
Ordering can take place through the What The Fork app or individual business's apps.

It will do this by pooling existing drivers venues already use into one group where they will split food delivery jobs between them.

This means drivers will be able to pick up and deliver items for multiple locations across Tayside and Fife.

The firm hopes this will help to drive more income per night than the alternative of one or two drivers per venue.

All drivers will be self-employed and will be paid by the end user through the delivery fee charge.

The initial launch of Where2 will require between 30 to 40 drivers, who What The Fork are currently recruiting.

The trial will be launched in Dunfermline, Dalgety Bay, Inverkeithing and Rosyth, with plans to roll it out to the rest of the area the business covers by the new year.

Staff members Debbie Coutts, Iain Bird, Lynsey Clark and Blair Jones of What The Fork.
Staff members Debbie Coutts, Iain Bird, Lynsey Clark and Blair Jones of What The Fork.

Since its launch in 2018, What The Fork has expanded from 100 to 700 partners across Scotland and the south of England.

As with the larger third-party, UK-wide food delivery service apps – which What The Fork founder Steven Coutts says charge “anything between 30-40% commission on orders” – customers and businesses will be able to track their orders on What The Fork.

Customers will also be able to contact drivers while they are travelling with their order.

What The Fork still charges commission on all orders; however, this is done on a case-by-case basis, meaning local businesses are less likely to pay the larger sums associated with national delivery firms.

When The Courier last reported on the business, in 2021, its commission rates for restaurants and takeaways were 10% for each order.

It is capped at £3,500 and business’ then keep whatever profits they make over that.

Customers can track their orders.

Many businesses are being hit with large gas and electricity bills plus the rising cost of food, while consumers are seeing shopping bills increase and disposable income deplete as a result of rising living costs.

Customers are now also ordering more food to their home rather than going out to restaurants, following new habits created during the pandemic.

Statista forecasts the food service delivery market will be valued at £14.6 billion come 2025.

As a result, venues have been pushed to operate online and offer takeaway to survive, and platforms like What The Fork have been looking to support them further to get their food into customers’ hands at a lower cost.

Customer discounts

What The Fork has also created a new category on its app called Takeaway, Tak£-away.

The deals are designed by featuring meals that aren’t as popular and altering the price to make them appear more attractive.

Operations manager Gina Lowe says creating a discounted section of up to 20% for customers to order family meal deals for a cheaper price has been successful for businesses.

She explained: “We leave it up to the venue what food they offer in their deal, which will allow them to still make a profit.

“Family meal deals have been successful and lots of partners have wanted to join that.

“Our aim is to support and work in a partnership with business owners to help them have an affordable option compared to some of the other giants that are in the market.”

Operations manager Gina Lowe.

A five-figure sum has been invested into the company’s operation since launching four years ago.

[[title]]

[[text]]
