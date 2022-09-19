LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox has shown he is capable of leading this Dundee United squad – so Tony Asghar has big call to make

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United put in a really encouraging display against Rangers on Saturday.

You always have to ride your luck when you go to Ibrox.

The Tangerines showed character – which they have done since Liam Fox has been in charge – and got themselves back in the game.

It showed they are able to cause a top team like Rangers issues and get the home fans on their backs.

Still progress to be made

It was positive – but they still have a long way to go.

One area United need to work on is their midfield. I still don’t think they have got the balance quite right.

Dylan Levitt is a fantastic talent but he needs to concentrate on the defensive side of his game.

He is going to be a player that will learn, along with McGrath, who had a great game at Ibrox.

Hopefully they will soon be able to get their heads down and put some work in under a new permanent manager.

The search looks to be nearing its end.

That uncertainty can’t have been good for the players.

Fox has got to be favourite for the job. He knows the setup, having worked with Tony Asghar and the players – and he’s had a reaction from them.

Value for money?

Some fans seem a wee bit underwhelmed by the prospect of Fox getting the nod.

I can understand fans’ concerns around his relative inexperience – but Tam Courts was in a similar position and did really well.

There will be financial reasons behind the club’s recruitment strategy as well.

United have pushed the boat out a bit with signings this year, so Fox might appear to offer value for money.

But that won’t be the be-all and end-all, with Kevin Thomson and Dean Holden named as other candidates.

Everyone will be spoken to and given a fair crack.

But the fact that Fox has done well since coming in as caretaker is a big plus for him.

It shows the players are listening and want to play for him. Performances over the last few weeks have shown that.

He can’t have done much more to prove he’s up to the job since taking over.

Whether it’s Fox or a new manager, now is the perfect time to let them work with the players for a good length of time before they go into their first game on October 1.