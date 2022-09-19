LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox has shown he is capable of leading this Dundee United squad – so Tony Asghar has big call to make

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox has shown he is capable of leading this Dundee United squad – so Tony Asghar has big call to make

By Lee Wilkie
September 19 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 19 2022, 6.01pm
Liam Fox has shown he is capable of the manager's job at Tannadice.
Liam Fox has shown he is capable of the manager's job at Tannadice, according to Lee Wilkie.

Dundee United put in a really encouraging display against Rangers on Saturday.

You always have to ride your luck when you go to Ibrox.

The Tangerines showed character – which they have done since Liam Fox has been in charge – and got themselves back in the game.

It showed they are able to cause a top team like Rangers issues and get the home fans on their backs.

Still progress to be made

It was positive – but they still have a long way to go.

One area United need to work on is their midfield. I still don’t think they have got the balance quite right.

Dylan Levitt is a fantastic talent but he needs to concentrate on the defensive side of his game.

Liam Smith celebrates pulling one back for United at Ibrox
Liam Smith celebrates pulling one back for United at Ibrox.

He is going to be a player that will learn, along with McGrath, who had a great game at Ibrox.

Hopefully they will soon be able to get their heads down and put some work in under a new permanent manager.

The search looks to be nearing its end.

Leon King takes desperate measures to halt another Jamie McGrath burst
Leon King takes desperate measures to halt Jamie McGrath.

That uncertainty can’t have been good for the players.

Fox has got to be favourite for the job. He knows the setup, having worked with Tony Asghar and the players – and he’s had a reaction from them.

Value for money?

Some fans seem a wee bit underwhelmed by the prospect of Fox getting the nod.

I can understand fans’ concerns around his relative inexperience – but Tam Courts was in a similar position and did really well.

There will be financial reasons behind the club’s recruitment strategy as well.

Sporting director Tony Asghar, pictured centre
Sporting director Tony Asghar, pictured, and the United board have a big call to make.

United have pushed the boat out a bit with signings this year, so Fox might appear to offer value for money.

But that won’t be the be-all and end-all, with Kevin Thomson and Dean Holden named as other candidates.

Everyone will be spoken to and given a fair crack.

But the fact that Fox has done well since coming in as caretaker is a big plus for him.

It shows the players are listening and want to play for him. Performances over the last few weeks have shown that.

He can’t have done much more to prove he’s up to the job since taking over.

Whether it’s Fox or a new manager, now is the perfect time to let them work with the players for a good length of time before they go into their first game on October 1.

