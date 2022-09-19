Police investigating claims Rangers fans threw bottles at Dundee United supporters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they are investigating claims Rangers fans threw glass bottles at Dundee United supporters at Ibrox on Saturday.

The away support has been criticised after a moment of reflection for Queen Elizabeth II was disrupted with audible booing and chants.

Jeering and chants of ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ could be heard among the travelling support.

But some Tangerines diehards have since taken to social media to hit back, claiming glass bottles were thrown at them in retaliation.

In one picture, a broken bottle of Buckfast can be seen between seats at the Glasgow stadium.

Police have now confirmed they are carrying out inquiries into claims objects were thrown into the away section.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and further inquiries are under way.”

United released a statement shortly after the club’s 2-1 defeat, addressing the “small section” of the crowd that disrupted the moment of reflection.

It read: “Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.

“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-

Commenting on the police investigation a spokesperson for Dundee United said: “The club will assist in any enquiries going forward.”

Rangers FC have been approached for comment.