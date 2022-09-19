Police investigating claims Rangers fans threw bottles at Dundee United supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police investigating claims Rangers fans threw bottles at Dundee United supporters

By Courier Reporter
September 19 2022, 5.01pm Updated: September 19 2022, 7.19pm
The players lined up for a minute’s silence to honour the Queen before the Rangers v Dundee United match. SNS.

Police say they are investigating claims Rangers fans threw glass bottles at Dundee United supporters at Ibrox on Saturday.

The away support has been criticised after a moment of reflection for Queen Elizabeth II was disrupted with audible booing and chants.

Jeering and chants of ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ could be heard among the travelling support.

But some Tangerines diehards have since taken to social media to hit back, claiming glass bottles were thrown at them in retaliation.

In one picture, a broken bottle of Buckfast can be seen between seats at the Glasgow stadium.

Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group).

Police have now confirmed they are carrying out inquiries into claims objects were thrown into the away section.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and further inquiries are under way.”

Dundee United fans at Ibrox during the minute’s silence.

United released a statement shortly after the club’s 2-1 defeat, addressing the “small section” of the crowd that disrupted the moment of reflection.

It read: “Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.

“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-

Commenting on the police investigation a spokesperson for Dundee United said: “The club will assist in any enquiries going forward.”

Rangers FC have been approached for comment.

