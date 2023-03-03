Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town’s recycling centre and ‘north/south’ Angus divide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirremuir councillor slams closure of town’s recycling centre and ‘north/south’ Angus divide

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
March 3 2023, 5.09pm Updated: March 3 2023, 7.03pm
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Cllr Ronnie Proctor. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

A Kirriemuir councillor has condemned the closure of the town’s recycling centre saying it typifies a “north/south” divide in Angus.

Ronnie Proctor spoke out against the decision taken at Thursday’s crunch budget meeting, but added further comment on Friday.

He said the facility shutdown means more to locals in Kirriemuir than a place to take waste because it brings in shoppers from residents across the Angus Glens.

Additionally, he fears the move will cause people to drive further, adding to the region’s carbon footprint and will likely lead to more littering.

He also has concerns about the possibility of further centre closures elsewhere in Angus.

Part of the SNP administration’s budget cuts, the imminent centre shutdown at Kirriemuir will be matched by the closure of another recycling centre at Monifieth.

The local authority voted through the budget which includes a 6% rise in council tax, contributing to 19% of total funding needed to fill a £60m black hole over the next three years.

‘North/South divide’

Mr Proctor said: “We’ve now got a north/south divide and the north of Angus is a deprived area.

“People who live up the Angus Glens who want to recycle stuff, if they live around Glen Isla and go into Forfar instead of Kirriemuir, what was originally a 32 mile round trip now becomes a 44 mile round journey.

“Now that is not really good for our carbon footprint.”

The Carnoustie Recycling Centre, Balmachie Road, Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

‘Blighted by fly-tipping’

He continued: “I think also there will be an increase in fly-tipping. There are already places that are blighted by that, but I think it will get worse.

‘Shopping lost to Forfar’

Mr Proctor, the former Angus provost, argues that Kirriemuir’s hard hit high street will also suffer.

He said: “People come in, put their recycling in and then go visit the local shops.

“But they’re now going to have to go to Forfar so Kirriemuir will just be a spot on the route. They’ll do their shopping in Forfar.

“People are already hard-pressed in Kirriemuir; their situation is just going to be exacerbated – I really feel for the traders.”

‘Unsustainable recycling’

Beth Whiteside, council leader and SNP member for Monifieth and Sidlaw responded by saying that the £60m budget gap demanded a reduction in overall costs, not “one-off savings”.

She added that maintaining the current seven recycling centres is “unsustainable for a county with the population of Angus.”

Ms Whiteside continued: “The location of the site at Monifieth results in an annual bill from the Ministry of Defence for access to the site (to allow bin lorries through the Barry Range).

“When the site closes, Monifieth & Sidlaw residents will have access to recycling and general waste at either Carnoustie or Dundee.”

She denied there is a North/South divide, adding: “In north Angus, we retain full recycling and general waste facilities in Montrose and Forfar, and recycling at Brechin.”

Councillor Beth Whiteside, leader of Angus Council. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Low usage at Kirremuir’

She added that usage of the Kirremuir centre is “very low” and the new arrangement both “improves” and makes recycling services “more sustainable”.

‘No extra fly-tipping’

On concerns of an increase in fly-tipping she said: “There is no evidence to suggest this is the case.

“The kerbside recycling service is extremely effective and a strong driver of our excellent recycling rates, whilst there is an uplift service for bulky items.

“Generally, the people who carry out the anti-social practice of fly-tipping are not those who normally frequent our recycling centres!”

‘Unique retailers’

Ms Whiteside says Kirriemuir has plenty of attractions.

She said: “People generally travel to their closest shopping area, and Kirriemuir boasts some unique independent retailers.”

