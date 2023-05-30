Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Obituary: Archie Campbell of Arbroath set goal-scoring record and became junior football official

By Chris Ferguson
Archie Campbell was a major force in junior football in Scotland.
Archie Campbell, a record-breaking goal-scorer with ASC of Arbroath during the 1960s, has died aged 79.

He netted 139 times in 140 matches for Arbroath Social Club, later to become known as Arbroath Sporting Club.

Archie then joined the committee of ASC and went on to serve first as vice-president then president of Tayside Junior Football Association.

From an early age, Archie had displayed outstanding sporting ability. He was sports champion at Arbroath High School, sports captain of Panmure House, and represented Arbroath at athletics at county level.

Health service

In his working life he had a long career with Tayside Health Board, became its chief work study officer, and was a Fellow of the Institute of Management Services.

Archie was born in Arbroath in May 1943 to Bessie and Arch Campbell who owned the butcher’s shop, AJ Campbell, at Brothock Bridge.

The family, which included his late sisters Ishbel and Morag, grew up in Fisheracre and his primary and secondary education was at Arbroath High School.

During his youth he played football for Arbroath Lads’ Club at all levels up to U-18s.

When he left school he spent two years as a junior production clerk with WG Grant, linen manufacturers of Carnoustie, before being promoted to the work study department covering the Dundee as well as the Carnoustie mill.

In 1966 he was promoted to become the firm’s chief work study officer before moving to the then Eastern Regional Hospital Board, later to become Tayside Health Board.

By the time he retired in 1996, Archie had risen to become chief work study officer.

Football career

As a young man, Archie had a trial for Arbroath but joined Brechin Vics for a successful two-year spell.

At the age of 22, he joined ASC where he set the club’s scoring record and retired aged 27. His best season was 1965/66 when he scored 59 goals in 34 games.

After joining the ASC committee, in 1971 he succeeded Les Barnett as secretary and became club president in 1988.

As he progressed to represent junior football at a regional level, Archie served for nine years as Tayside delegate to the Scottish Junior FA.

Archie Campbell and partner, Heather.
He stepped down from his role with the SJFA in the early 1990s but remained a life member of Tayside JFA.

Archie had met his life partner, mother-of-four, Heather, in 1974 and they formed a family two years later and bought a house in Seaton Road.

They enjoyed a happy family life with picnics at Lunan Bay and St Cyrus and Sunday afternoons at the cricket club and, in time, Archie and Heather became grandparents.

A big fan of Manchester United, Archie sometimes managed to take in a live game at Old Trafford. He was also a past member of Dundee Junior Chamber of Commerce, Arbroath Merchants Club, a member of Abbey Bowling Club, and a darts player in his younger years.

His funeral took place on Wednesday May 24 at which celebrant Jenny Lyon told mourners at George Stewart’s chapel of rest: “It seems there was no end to Archie’s talents and yet he always remained firmly grounded and just got on with his life without any fuss or bother; content with all that he had.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

