Fifer Andrew introduces himself to deceased before cleaning headstones

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Like many tradesmen, Fifer Andrew Cunningham likes to explain to the customer exactly what work he’s away to do.

But grave headstone cleaner Andrew would be surprised if he got a reply back after introducing himself to the deceased.

The Methil man has started specialist cleaning business Cunningham’s Care.

He cleans headstones and can add garden features, surrounds and edging to graves.

And he feels that introducing himself to the deceased first is a sign of respect.

“Before I carry out work, I do a wee bow and tell them their loved one has asked me to tidy up the grave and tell them what I’ll be doing,” he said.

“I sometimes find myself talking to them when I’m doing the clean as well.

“Some of my friends think it’s a bit strange to be working in a graveyard, but I don’t think of it like that. It’s actually really peaceful.

“Cemeteries are quite neglected places and if I can make a wee improvement, then that’s reward enough for me.”

Fife grave headstone cleaning business

So how did he get into such an unusual line of work?

Andrew, 39, credits his father, who spent hours looking after the family headstones, as his inspiration. He would often help and thought it would be a good business idea.

As an employee on a zero hours contract at Diageo, he also wanted to have another source of income.

He has attracted a following through his before and after pictures on his Facebook page.

“I just feel there’s a lot of people out there who’d like to improve their look of their family headstones but maybe don’t have the time or the ability,” he said.

“Specialist cleaning products make the headstones look as good as they can possibly be. I can add any features to the resting place.

“I think some people might not go to a cemetery as they might be a bit embarrassed at how their family headstone looks.

“The business has come through word of mouth. I’ve given my details to lots of people who have seen my work around Fife.”

Headstone cleaner delighting customers

In response to the cost-of-living crisis, Andrew recently reduced the price of a basic headstone clean from £50 to £25.

For creating a garden area, prices start from £150.

He says he gets a lot of satisfaction from the responses of his customers.

He adds: “With a lot of jobs, you go in day to day and carry out your duties and it might not really matter if you are in that day or not.

“This is really rewarding, to know you’re helping someone who might be elderly or physically unable to do it themselves.

“The feedback I get from customers makes it all worthwhile.”