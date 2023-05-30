Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Fifer Andrew introduces himself to deceased before cleaning headstones

Andrew Cunningham always bows and explains why he's there before he carries out his work.

By Rob McLaren
Andrew Cunningham, from Methil, has started grave cleaning business Cunningham's Care. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Like many tradesmen, Fifer Andrew Cunningham likes to explain to the customer exactly what work he’s away to do.

But grave headstone cleaner Andrew would be surprised if he got a reply back after introducing himself to the deceased.

The Methil man has started specialist cleaning business Cunningham’s Care.

He cleans headstones and can add garden features, surrounds and edging to graves.

And he feels that introducing himself to the deceased first is a sign of respect.

“Before I carry out work, I do a wee bow and tell them their loved one has asked me to tidy up the grave and tell them what I’ll be doing,” he said.

Headstone cleaner Andrew hard at work at Douglas Bank Cemetery in Rosyth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
“I sometimes find myself talking to them when I’m doing the clean as well.

“Some of my friends think it’s a bit strange to be working in a graveyard, but I don’t think of it like that. It’s actually really peaceful.

“Cemeteries are quite neglected places and if I can make a wee improvement, then that’s reward enough for me.”

Fife grave headstone cleaning business

So how did he get into such an unusual line of work?

Andrew, 39, credits his father, who spent hours looking after the family headstones, as his inspiration. He would often help and thought it would be a good business idea.

As an employee on a zero hours contract at Diageo, he also wanted to have another source of income.

He has attracted a following through his before and after pictures on his Facebook page.

“I just feel there’s a lot of people out there who’d like to improve their look of their family headstones but maybe don’t have the time or the ability,” he said.

A before (right) and after (left) on one of Andrew's projects. Image: Andrew Cunningham.
“Specialist cleaning products make the headstones look as good as they can possibly be. I can add any features to the resting place.

“I think some people might not go to a cemetery as they might be a bit embarrassed at how their family headstone looks.

“The business has come through word of mouth. I’ve given my details to lots of people who have seen my work around Fife.”

Headstone cleaner delighting customers

In response to the cost-of-living crisis, Andrew recently reduced the price of a basic headstone clean from £50 to £25.

For creating a garden area, prices start from £150.

He says he gets a lot of satisfaction from the responses of his customers.

Andrew Cunningham working on a gravestone to make it a beautiful, serene place. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
He adds: “With a lot of jobs, you go in day to day and carry out your duties and it might not really matter if you are in that day or not.

“This is really rewarding, to know you’re helping someone who might be elderly or physically unable to do it themselves.

“The feedback I get from customers makes it all worthwhile.”

