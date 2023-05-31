Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Sheila Stewart: Former Angus Guide commissioner dies aged 93

After her retiral from active Guide work, Sheila continued to maintain a close interest in the movement

By Chris Ferguson
Former Angus Guide commissioner Sheila Stewart.
Sheila Stewart of Newtyle, who devoted years of service to the Girl Guides and community causes in Angus, has died aged 93.

She served as county commissioner for Girl Guiding in Angus from 1975 to 1981 after previous service as district and then divisional commissioner.

For 32 years, she was a member of the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service and delivered meals to the elderly around Newtyle and district.

Together with her late husband, Bruce, she was a committed member of Eassie and Nevay Church and, latterly attended Glamis Church.

Early life

Sheila Cant Macdonald was born in Dundee in March 1930 to electrical engineer Robert Macdonald and his wife Annie and grew up with siblings, Ella and Bill.

Her education took place at Morgan Academy and when she left school she trained as a secretary.

Sheila went to work at WR Stewart and Son Hacklemakers in Dundee, where she met her future husband Bruce Stewart, who along with his brother, Rennie Stewart, was a director of the family business.

The couple married in Baxter Park Church, Dundee, and went on to have two of a family; Lesley and Malcolm.

They began married life in Auchterhouse and in 1960 moved to Nevay Park, Newtyle, which still remains the family home.

Move to Newtyle

Sheila had been a Guide member in her youth and when she moved to Newtyle, she was approached to become involved again, thus beginning a long association with the movement.

As part of her service as a commissioner in Angus, Sheila was involved in the development of the new Ladenford Den Girl Guiding campsite near Forfar and was delighted to attend the 50th Anniversary of its opening in 2019.

After her retiral from active Guide work, Sheila continued to maintain a close interest in the movement.

When Bruce died in 2008, Sheila continued her involvement with Eassie and Nevay SWRI where she had served in various roles including as president She was thrilled to be made honorary president in 2010.

Commitment

Her daughter, Lesley Weir, said: “My mother was very community orientated and supported many events and organisations in the village.

“She was also part of a group of interested parties who set about raising funds for the redevelopment of Eassie and Nevay Hall.

“Both my parents were involved in Eassie and Nevay Church and when it closed, my mother was a regular at Glamis Kirk.

“She adored and took a close interest in her grandchildren, Richard and Jamie, and her great-grandchildren, Emily and Angus.

“She did move from Nevay Park into Newtyle to downsize about 10 years ago and spent the last few weeks of her life in Meigle Country House Nursing Home where she was very well cared for.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

