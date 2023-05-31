Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Partnership Home Entertainment

RSNO brings magic of Harry Potter soundtrack to Dundee

Witches, wizards and muggles alike are invited to join Scotland’s National Orchestra for a fantastic night out.

In partnership with RSNO
The RSNO performing Harry Potter soundtrack

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) Harry Potter concert is coming to Dundee this June. Here’s what you need to know.

There’s so much to love about the magical world of Harry Potter, including the sweeping and enchanting soundtrack that instantly transports you to Hogwarts!

Now, you can experience the spellbinding music live at the RSNO Harry Potter concert in Dundee.

You’ll be awestruck by the interval as the orchestra brings the phenomenal score from the iconic films to life, including music by Academy Award nominees John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat.

Experience your favourite Harry Potter music live

RSNO Youth Chorus
The RSNO Youth Chorus will be performing in Dundee at the Caird Hall.

The concert will be performed live by Scotland’s National Orchestra and the RSNO Youth Chorus, which also recently performed with Nicola Benedetti, Sheku Kanneh-Mason and Benjamin Grosvenor.

They will be joined by conductor Stephen Bell, who has conducted at the Proms on multiple occasions, including the Doctor Who Prom in 2008, the Family Matinee Prom in 2012 and the CBeebies Proms in 2014.

Meanwhile, to add to the magic of the evening, presenter Jerome Dowling will be dressed as Gilderoy Lockhart for the concerts.

Patrick Barrett, RSNO Youth Chorus director, said: “It’s very special for us to perform the music of Harry Potter, film scores that now have a real resonance with the people and landscapes of Scotland.

“It’s great for the orchestra and youth chorus to see audiences of all ages at our film concerts and it’s wonderful to think that for many this might be their first interaction with live classical music.

“The RSNO is well-known for its performances and recordings of film music and this concert will see iconic soundtracks by composers including John Williams and Patrick Doyle, the RSNO’s 2023:24 Composer in Residence, brought to life on stage. I look forward to welcoming audiences in Dundee for what promises to be a magical night!”

Book tickets for the RSNO Harry Potter concert in Dundee

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Under 26s and children can enjoy 50% off tickets to RSNO’s The Magical Music of Harry Potter.

So, grab your broom, apparate or catch the Hogwarts Express and join the RSNO for an unforgettable and enchanting evening.

RSNO’s The Magical Music of Harry Potter will take place Thursday 15 June, 7.30pm, at the Caird Hall in Dundee. As you’re booking tickets, bear in mind that there’s 50% off for under 26s and children.

The show is sponsored by Isio and supported by the Northwood Charitable Trust, R J Larg Family Trust, Tay Charitable Trust and Dundee Leisure & Culture Major Music Award.

Don’t miss out on a magical evening! Book tickets to see RSNO’s The Magical Music of Harry Potter in Dundee.

