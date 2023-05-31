Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Carol Concert to return

Youngsters across Dundee are being called upon to deck the halls as The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert returns in December.

By Isla Glen
The Dundee Makaton Choir performing in last year's concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Youngsters across Dundee are being called upon to deck the halls as The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Carol Concert makes a return this December.

The concert has returned for its second year, inspired by the annual festive concert our sister newspapers have staged in Aberdeen for more than 50 years.

Children from P1-S6 are encouraged to join the line-up, whether that be part of a choir or as an instrumentalist, in a series of performances.

Last year, proceeds from ticket sales went to our Pounds for Primaries initiative in which local schools collect tokens to share in a £10,000 prize pot.

Now youngsters in Tayside will have the chance to take to the Yuletide stage at the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee.

The Dundee Makaton Choir performing last year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Show director Laura Pike said: “I think there’s such a need for a platform for performance everywhere, especially after Covid.

“Kids need more opportunities to get up and show the world what they’re good at.

“Christmas is such a lovely time anyway.”

Call for youngsters to get involved

Laura, a former music teacher, has been heavily involved with the Evening Express concert since she was a child and was delighted to bring her expertise to Dundee for the first time last year.

She notes the importance of the arts community and the impact it can have on youths, recalling the event as something that “stays with you for life”.

Harris Academy wind band. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Laura assured her “passion is still performing and working with young people” and she hopes the youths can express themselves through the concerts.

The director said: “I think it’s all about opportunity and making sure everybody gets a chance and a place to show what they’re good at. Music is the perfect thing to do that.

“We’ve got orchestras, we’ve got young people singing. We don’t tend to put a particular embargo on people who can’t be involved.”

And despite being months away from the big day, Laura is keen to get the school community involved for 2023.

“The sooner we know they want to be a part of it again, or as a new school, the quicker we can get the show under way.”

The audience sung Christmas carols. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

The Courier and Evening Telegraph Editor David Clegg said: “I am delighted to announce the return of our Christmas Carol Concert.

“Last year was a huge success and it’s great to give children the opportunity to perform on the big stage to their friends and family. I am looking forward to the concert already.”

A matinee and an evening performance will be held at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on Sunday 10 December.

Contact lorryne.brown@dcthomson.co.uk for more details.

