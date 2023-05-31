Union blasts Dundee redundancies as ‘a shambles’ as it considers legal action

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at the union Unite have hit out at the owners of Dundee-based Bonar Yarns after workers were verbally informed the firm is to close.

The Courier first reported that workers at the manufacturing firm were told the business would be closing.

That news came just weeks after American-based business Newman Yarns rescued the historic Dundee firm.

Bonar Yarns fell into administration at the beginning of April, citing “unsustainable cashflow issues”

Newman Yarns was founded by John Newman, owner of Elite Turf USA, a distributor of synthetic sports turf.

Dundee workers treated ‘disgracefully’, says union

Unite has described the process as “a shambles” and said it is exploring taking legal action against the new owners.

The union is calling on Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government to step in.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Bonar Yarns workers have been treated disgracefully by the new owners.

“The firm has been based in Dundee for 100 years and it would be a tragedy if it permanently closes.

“We are calling on all interested parties including Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government to work with Unite to save these jobs.”

Unite has confirmed that is now exploring a protective award against Newman Yarns Limited on behalf of its members.

Bonar Yarns workers remain ‘in the dark’

On Monday, management told workers they would be paid two weeks’ redundancy notice.

To date no written redundancy notices have been issued to the workforce.

Unite industrial officer Dougie Orchardson confirmed Unite is exploring “all legal avenues” to support its members.

He said: “Around 60 workers based at the firm remain in the dark.

“What they have been informed of to date is that the factory will close in two weeks’ time.

“Yet, they have received no written confirmation of this and the whole process has been a shambles.

“Unite is now actively exploring all legal avenues on behalf of our members including a protective award claim in the event of closure.

“But we still believe there is a future for the company and the workers. This remains our priority.”

The new owners of Bonar Yarns have yet to respond to The Courier’s request for comment.