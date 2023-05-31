Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Union blasts Dundee redundancies as ‘a shambles’ as it considers legal action

Dundee workers told they're losing their jobs have been 'treated disgracefully', says union

By Gavin Harper
The Bonar Yarns premises in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Bosses at the union Unite have hit out at the owners of Dundee-based Bonar Yarns after workers were verbally informed the firm is to close.

The Courier first reported that workers at the manufacturing firm were told the business would be closing.

That news came just weeks after American-based business Newman Yarns rescued the historic Dundee firm.

Bonar Yarns fell into administration at the beginning of April, citing “unsustainable cashflow issues”

Newman Yarns was founded by John Newman, owner of Elite Turf USA, a distributor of synthetic sports turf.

Dundee workers treated ‘disgracefully’, says union

Unite has described the process as “a shambles” and said it is exploring taking legal action against the new owners.

The union is calling on Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government to step in.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The Bonar Yarns workers have been treated disgracefully by the new owners.

“The firm has been based in Dundee for 100 years and it would be a tragedy if it permanently closes.

Sharon Graham, the general-secretary of Unite the Union.
“We are calling on all interested parties including Dundee City Council and the Scottish Government to work with Unite to save these jobs.”

Unite has confirmed that is now exploring a protective award against Newman Yarns Limited on behalf of its members.

Bonar Yarns workers remain ‘in the dark’

On Monday, management told workers they would be paid two weeks’ redundancy notice.

To date no written redundancy notices have been issued to the workforce.

Unite industrial officer Dougie Orchardson confirmed Unite is exploring “all legal avenues” to support its members.

He said: “Around 60 workers based at the firm remain in the dark.

An employee at work in the premises of Bonar Yarns.
“What they have been informed of to date is that the factory will close in two weeks’ time.

“Yet, they have received no written confirmation of this and the whole process has been a shambles.

“Unite is now actively exploring all legal avenues on behalf of our members including a protective award claim in the event of closure.

“But we still believe there is a future for the company and the workers. This remains our priority.”

The new owners of Bonar Yarns have yet to respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

