Business Dozens of Dundee jobs saved as textile firm bought from administration The business entered administration earlier this month due to “unsustainable cashflow issues". By Gavin Harper April 20 2023, 10.38am Share Dozens of Dundee jobs saved as textile firm bought from administration Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/business/4320907/dundee-jobs-saved-textile-business-bonar-yarns-bought/ Copy Link 0 comment Textile company Bonar Yarns' Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Dundee. Image: Google Maps. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation