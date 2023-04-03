Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee textile firm with 60 staff enters administration

"Unsustainable cashflow issues" blamed as the company seeks a new buyer.

By Rob McLaren
Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street. Image: Google Maps

A historic Dundee company has entered administration due to “unsustainable cashflow issues”.

Bonar Yarns Limited is a manufacturer of specialist polypropelene carpet backing yarns.

The company, based at the Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, was acquired by a management buyout in 2020.

It has a turnover of more than £6 million and employs 61 staff.

Michelle Elliot and Callum Carmichael, partners with FRP Advisory, are joint administrators.

They said the business will continue to trade in the short-term while a buyer is sought.

Currently, no redundancies have been made.

Long history of Dundee business

Ms Elliott said the administration is due to “unsustainable cash flow issues”.

She adds: “Bonar Yarns Limited can trace its history back to the foundation in 1903 of the famous Low & Bonar business that specialised in the manufacture of technical textiles.

“Following a management buyout, the business focused on developing and marketing innovative yarns for a variety of different floor covering and artificial sports turf markets.

Dundee textile firm Bonar Yarns’ machinery. Image: FRP Advisory

“We will continue to trade the business in the short term whilst marketing the business and assets for sale with immediate effect.

“I would urge interested parties to contact us as soon as possible at bonar.yarns@frpadvisory.com

“Bonar Yarns is highly regarded for its excellence in carpet yarns innovation.

“We are hopeful that the business will be of interest to a company already operating in the broad coverings market.

“Or it may appeal to an entrepreneur keen to enter the market by acquiring an established brand.”

Dundee textile history

Dating from 1872, Caldrum Works was said to be the world’s first fully integrated, single-storey jute works.

It grew to become the second-largest jute mill in Britain in the 1920s, after Camperdown Works, also in Dundee.

Caldrum Works is best-known as the home to Low & Bonar, which was delisted from the London Stock Exchange in May 2020 after a £107 million sale to German firm Freudenberg.

The Dundee management team completed a deal to purchase the Bonar Yarns division.

The most recent accounts for Bonar Yarns, for the year ending November 30 2022, show sales of £6.8m and a pre-tax profit of £107,000.

Last year, firefighters spent five hours tackling a blaze at Caldrum Works.

