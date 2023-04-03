5 reasons you have to play Fantasy Golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 reasons you have to play Fantasy Golf

Don't miss out on this competition's host of great prizes.

Presented by bunkered
Costa Navarino

One of the biggest tournaments of the year starts this week, and no, we’re not talking about The Masters.

bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘23, in association with TaylorMade Golf, gets under way this Thursday.

Beginning with The Masters and running all the way through to the DP World Tour Championship in November, it is all to play for in the Race to Costa Navarino.

Here are five reasons why you should sign-up…

Top prize of a seven-night break for two to Costa Navarino

How does a whole week of playing golf in Greece sound? If you’re the winner of bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘23, that’s exactly what you’ll be doing. The top prize for the ‘23 Fantasy Golf season is a seven-night break for two to Costa Navarino, with flights, transfers, accommodation, bed & breakfast, and four rounds of golf all included. Oh, and courtesy of our friends at TaylorMade, you’ll get a full set of custom-fitted TaylorMade golf clubs, too.

More than 50 chances to win with bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘23

Altogether, including the main prize of a trip to Costa Navarino, there are more than 50 different chances to win with bunkered Fantasy Golf ‘23. Every single week, from the start to the end of the ‘23 season, we will be giving the person whose team accrues the most points in a single week a £50 TaylorMade voucher. Not only that, we will be giving the person whose team accrues the most points in a single calendar month a £100 TaylorMade voucher. Pretty good, right?

Prizes for the Top-10 on the Race to Costa Navarino

Taylor Made Stealth driver
Taylor Made clubs will be among the amazing prizes on offer.

The top-10 on the Race to Costa Navarino are in for a treat this year, with prizes ranging from overnight stays at the likes of Dundonald Links and the Malmaison Hotel to a round of golf for four at Dundonald Links and Trump International Scotland. But that’s not all. Our friends at TaylorMade are also giving away clubs, bags, balls and more to those who finish inside the top-10. We weren’t kidding when we said the prizes this year were the best we’ve ever given away. Check out the full list of prizes here.

Totally free to play

One of the best things about bunkered Fantasy Golf is that it is totally free to play. Registration takes two minutes. Just click here and follow the instructions. Remember, you’ve got to be in it to win it!

Play on the go, 24/7

Fantasy Golf logo

This year, bunkered Fantasy Golf is fully optimised for mobile use, making it easier than ever to play. You can play on your phone, tablet, or laptop. The game is designed to be played whenever suits you best, anytime, anywhere. So, don’t worry if you need to make any last-minute changes to your team, you can now do this at the touch of a button.

bunkered Fantasy Golf is the most fun you can have without swinging a club. If you think you have what it takes to win, register now.

Everything you need to know ahead of the ‘23 season can be found here.

