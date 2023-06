Trains between Montrose and Aberdeen disrupted due to flooding

Rail services between Montrose and Aberdeen are being disrupted due to flooding.

The line is blocked after adverse weather hit the area.

ScotRail says local services between Aberdeen and Montrose are suspended, while services between Inverurie and Montrose will terminate and start back from Aberdeen.

Passengers between Dundee and Arbroath are being urged to make use of alternate Stagecoach bus services.

Disruption is expected until at least 5pm on Wednesday.