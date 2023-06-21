5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire houses for £150k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire houses for £150k

With interest rates rising, mortgages are costing more. But you can still buy a house in Tayside and Fife for an attractive price.

This £150k house in Colinsburgh offers value for money and a great location. Image: Zoopla.
By Jack McKeown

With interest rates increasing the cost of mortgages is also getting higher. Fortunately, Tayside and Fife remains a relatively affordable part of the UK to live in.

Home buyers tend to prefer houses to flats. Having nobody above or below is attractive, as is a back garden to enjoy summer days in.

Having a house needn’t cost the earth either. We’ve found five houses in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire on sale for £150,000 or less.

Arbroath

This £140k house in Arbroath is just a stone’s throw from the beach. Image: TSPC.

Where can you buy a house that not only costs £150,000 or less but is also right by the sea?

Arbroath is one of the few seaside towns where coastal property remains affordable.

This handsome stone cottage is just one street back from the waterfront yet has a very attractive asking price of o/o £140,000.

It’s spacious as well. On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

This house in Arbroath is on sale for just £140k. Image: TSPC.

To the rear there is a courtyard garden and outbuilding. The house, on Union Street East, requires renovation inside. With a bit of TLC it has the potential to be a wonderful coastal property.

It’s on sale with Connelly & Yeoman for o/o £140,000.

Broughty Ferry

This house is within walking distance of central Broughty Ferry. Image: TSPC.

With its golden beach and thriving high street, Broughty Ferry is one of the most expensive places in Tayside to live.

Finding a house for less than £150,000 would seem an impossible task. Yet this mid-terraced villa on Anton Drive is less than a five minute walk into central Broughty Ferry.

It may not be the prettiest house ever built but it’s in a superb location. And it’s spacious. A large living room has plenty of room for a dining area. There’s a breakfasting kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

There’s a good sized back garden as well which is a sheltered suntrap in the summer months.

4 Anton Drive is on sale with Campbell Boath for o/o £145,000.

Colinsburgh

This £150k house in Colinsburgh offers value for money and a great location. Image: Zoopla.

Can you buy a £150k home that’s within easy distance of the East Neuk? Surprisingly enough, yes you can.

This semi-detached house is in the village of Colinsburgh. Elie, with its beautiful beach and million pound second homes, is just a couple of miles away.

It’s on Fairfield Road, a quiet cul-de-sac that’s set back from the main thoroughfare through Colinsburgh.

This £150k house has superb countryside views. Image: Zoopla.

What’s more, it has a large rear garden with superb countryside views.

On the ground floor is a lounge, dining kitchen and shower room. Upstairs there’s an en suite master bedroom and two more double bedrooms.

It’s on sale with Fife Properties for o/o £150,000. 

Dundee

This £150k house is in a central location in Dundee. Image: TSPC.

With its Mansard roof and harled sides this house may look slightly dated. But it has a large garden, a central location in Dundee, and offers good value for money.

The two-bedroom semi-detached house is on Gordon Square, near the Law area of the city and close to Lochee’s shops.

It has a living room, dining kitchen and a conservatory. There are two bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom.

The rear of the house enjoys views towards Balgay Hill. Image: TSPC.

The large rear garden has a high brick wall for privacy and enjoys views over Balgay Hill.

15 Gordon Square, Dundee is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £150,000.

St Madoes

This terraced villa is in the Perthshire village of St Madoes. Image: PSPC.

St Madoes is a pretty village that’s just six miles from Perth. This mid-terraced villa enjoys a peaceful location next to the village park.

It has a bright lounge and dining room, kitchen, bathroom and three double bedrooms. There is off street parking and a large rear garden.

12 Druidsway, St Madoes is on sale with Jameson + Mackay for o/o £150,000.

