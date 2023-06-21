5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire houses for £150k

With interest rates increasing the cost of mortgages is also getting higher. Fortunately, Tayside and Fife remains a relatively affordable part of the UK to live in.

Home buyers tend to prefer houses to flats. Having nobody above or below is attractive, as is a back garden to enjoy summer days in.

Having a house needn’t cost the earth either. We’ve found five houses in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire on sale for £150,000 or less.

Arbroath

Where can you buy a house that not only costs £150,000 or less but is also right by the sea?

Arbroath is one of the few seaside towns where coastal property remains affordable.

This handsome stone cottage is just one street back from the waterfront yet has a very attractive asking price of o/o £140,000.

It’s spacious as well. On the ground floor there is a living room, dining room and kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

To the rear there is a courtyard garden and outbuilding. The house, on Union Street East, requires renovation inside. With a bit of TLC it has the potential to be a wonderful coastal property.

It’s on sale with Connelly & Yeoman for o/o £140,000.

Broughty Ferry

With its golden beach and thriving high street, Broughty Ferry is one of the most expensive places in Tayside to live.

Finding a house for less than £150,000 would seem an impossible task. Yet this mid-terraced villa on Anton Drive is less than a five minute walk into central Broughty Ferry.

It may not be the prettiest house ever built but it’s in a superb location. And it’s spacious. A large living room has plenty of room for a dining area. There’s a breakfasting kitchen. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom.

There’s a good sized back garden as well which is a sheltered suntrap in the summer months.

4 Anton Drive is on sale with Campbell Boath for o/o £145,000.

Colinsburgh

Can you buy a £150k home that’s within easy distance of the East Neuk? Surprisingly enough, yes you can.

This semi-detached house is in the village of Colinsburgh. Elie, with its beautiful beach and million pound second homes, is just a couple of miles away.

It’s on Fairfield Road, a quiet cul-de-sac that’s set back from the main thoroughfare through Colinsburgh.

What’s more, it has a large rear garden with superb countryside views.

On the ground floor is a lounge, dining kitchen and shower room. Upstairs there’s an en suite master bedroom and two more double bedrooms.

It’s on sale with Fife Properties for o/o £150,000.

Dundee

With its Mansard roof and harled sides this house may look slightly dated. But it has a large garden, a central location in Dundee, and offers good value for money.

The two-bedroom semi-detached house is on Gordon Square, near the Law area of the city and close to Lochee’s shops.

It has a living room, dining kitchen and a conservatory. There are two bedrooms, one with en suite bathroom.

The large rear garden has a high brick wall for privacy and enjoys views over Balgay Hill.

15 Gordon Square, Dundee is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £150,000.

St Madoes

St Madoes is a pretty village that’s just six miles from Perth. This mid-terraced villa enjoys a peaceful location next to the village park.

It has a bright lounge and dining room, kitchen, bathroom and three double bedrooms. There is off street parking and a large rear garden.

12 Druidsway, St Madoes is on sale with Jameson + Mackay for o/o £150,000.