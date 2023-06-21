Watch moment thieves raid Dundee garage for goods worth up to £5k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Watch moment thieves raid Dundee garage for goods worth up to £5k

Alloy wheels and batteries were stolen from the fenced-off sales yard.

By Poppy Watson

Thieves have been captured on CCTV raiding a Dundee garage for goods worth up to £5,000.

Alloy wheels and batteries were among the items stolen from the fenced-off sales yard at GT Autos on Anchor Lane in Hawkhill Industrial Estate last week.

Owner Andrew Luzniak says it comes just weeks after a car was taken from the garage’s repair shop on Guthrie Street.

He has now shared the footage of the latest break-in, which took place between 5pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday, in a bid to track down the thieves.

CCTV shows men during Dundee garage break-in

The video shows two men tampering with vehicles in the yard after cutting the chain-link fence, before making off with a number of items.

Andrew, 48, said: “This is not the first break-in and it won’t be the last.

“They took alloy wheels, batteries, everything basically that they can move.

“They probably took around £4,000-£5,000 worth of stuff.”

Andrew Luzniak outside GT Autos garage in Dundee
Andrew Luzniak, owner of GT Autos in Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

He believes the pair, who spent more than an hour in the yard, made off with the goods in a vehicle – but this was not captured by his security cameras.

Andrew, who has run GT Autos since 2014, employs five people.

But recent events have caused him to question whether he wants to continue the firm.

The Polish-born businessman said: “It is affecting my mental health.

“I am asking myself, ‘What is the point of me working to look after my family and grow the business, and give people jobs, when these b******* come in and in one night they take a few thousand pounds off you?’

Andrew Luzniak outside GT Autos garage in Dundee
Andrew opened GT Autos in 2014. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

“There is no point – it is pointless.

“My wife was crying at the weekend.

“She said, ‘You work seven days a week and look what happens’.

“And it is not happening only to me – it is happening in Dundee every day. It is getting worse.”

There have been several other break-ins and thefts in Dundee in recent weeks, including a motorbike being taken from a Ninewells worker’s home on Monday.

A stolen Fife car was also used in a drifting incident in Dundee on Friday.

The CCTV shows two men tampering with vehicles in the yard. Image: GT Autos

Police Scotland, which is investigating the garage break-in, has issued an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for information following a high-value theft from commercial premises at GT Autos, Anchor Lane, Hawkhill Industrial Estate in Dundee.

“Given the location and property stolen it is believed a vehicle was used.

“We would appeal to anyone in the area around the time who might have seen a vehicle acting in a suspicious manner to get in touch, or anyone who has dash camera footage from the area.”

Anyone contacting Police Scotland are asked to use the CR/112873/23 reference number.

