Watch moment thieves raid Dundee garage for goods worth up to £5k

Thieves have been captured on CCTV raiding a Dundee garage for goods worth up to £5,000.

Alloy wheels and batteries were among the items stolen from the fenced-off sales yard at GT Autos on Anchor Lane in Hawkhill Industrial Estate last week.

Owner Andrew Luzniak says it comes just weeks after a car was taken from the garage’s repair shop on Guthrie Street.

He has now shared the footage of the latest break-in, which took place between 5pm on Thursday and 9am on Friday, in a bid to track down the thieves.

CCTV shows men during Dundee garage break-in

The video shows two men tampering with vehicles in the yard after cutting the chain-link fence, before making off with a number of items.

Andrew, 48, said: “This is not the first break-in and it won’t be the last.

“They took alloy wheels, batteries, everything basically that they can move.

“They probably took around £4,000-£5,000 worth of stuff.”

He believes the pair, who spent more than an hour in the yard, made off with the goods in a vehicle – but this was not captured by his security cameras.

Andrew, who has run GT Autos since 2014, employs five people.

But recent events have caused him to question whether he wants to continue the firm.

The Polish-born businessman said: “It is affecting my mental health.

“I am asking myself, ‘What is the point of me working to look after my family and grow the business, and give people jobs, when these b******* come in and in one night they take a few thousand pounds off you?’

“There is no point – it is pointless.

“My wife was crying at the weekend.

“She said, ‘You work seven days a week and look what happens’.

“And it is not happening only to me – it is happening in Dundee every day. It is getting worse.”

There have been several other break-ins and thefts in Dundee in recent weeks, including a motorbike being taken from a Ninewells worker’s home on Monday.

A stolen Fife car was also used in a drifting incident in Dundee on Friday.

Police Scotland, which is investigating the garage break-in, has issued an appeal for information.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are appealing for information following a high-value theft from commercial premises at GT Autos, Anchor Lane, Hawkhill Industrial Estate in Dundee.

“Given the location and property stolen it is believed a vehicle was used.

“We would appeal to anyone in the area around the time who might have seen a vehicle acting in a suspicious manner to get in touch, or anyone who has dash camera footage from the area.”

Anyone contacting Police Scotland are asked to use the CR/112873/23 reference number.