Dundee’s Dens Park to host Scotland women’s national team in July

Dundee are preparing Dens Park to host the Scotland women’s national team for the first time.

The Scots are set to face Northern Ireland at the Dark Blues’ home ground in a friendly clash on Friday, July 14.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 7:35pm – and free tickets are available to members of the Scotland Supporters’ Club.

For non-members, adult tickets are priced at £12, while concessions and under-16s will pay £6.

On Friday 14th July Scotland Women will take on Northern Ireland Women at the Kilmac Stadium. – Adults – £12

– Concessions / U16’s – £6

– Scotland Supporters Club Members – Free

– Group tickets of 10 discount with a 25% discount

The 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand gets underway on July 20, but neither Scotland, nor their friendly opponents, managed to qualify.

Three days after facing Northern Ireland in Dundee, Pedro Martinez Losa’s side travel to take on another non-qualifier, Finland, in Tampere.

Given the quality of player Scotland can call on, like Dunfermline-born Real Madrid star Caroline Weir, not qualifying for the World Cup was seen as a big disappointment.

They are currently building towards their UEFA Nations League campaign, which kicks off against England in September.