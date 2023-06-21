NICOLA KILLEAN: Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise project still matters 15 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

NICOLA KILLEAN: Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise project still matters 15 years on

Children and young people from all Big Noise centres came together to perform at the Holyrood event celebrating 15 years of the project.

By Nicola Killean

Over the past fortnight, we have been thrilled to hold a series of celebratory events to mark some very important milestones for our Big Noise centres around Scotland.

These have given us an opportunity to reflect on the incredible work of our six programmes, and to recognise the transformative impact they are having on young people and families in some of the country’s most disadvantaged areas.

Big Noise Douglas, Sistema Scotland’s fourth centre, launched at the end of 2017.

It now works with over 550 children every week, using music and nurturing relationships as tools to help children reach their full potential.

This month we were delighted to welcome First Minister Humza Yousaf to the Douglas programme’s fifth birthday celebration, where he saw first-hand how Big Noise is changing lives.

He spoke to parents and grandparents of children who attend the programme to hear about the positive impact it has had on their families and joined the community – who turned out in force – to watch and support our young people as they put on a fantastic performance.

First Minister Humza Yousaf helped celebrate Big Noise Douglas at a special performance on Saturday
First Minister Humza Yousaf helped celebrate Big Noise Douglas at a special performance. Image: Supplied by Quantum Communications

Big Noise birthdays are always special. We have cake and ice cream, sing together, and invite people to join us in appreciating the growth and achievements of our young participants.

These celebrations are just a snapshot of what is happening throughout the year, but they play a special role in conveying the community that is Big Noise.

This month we also visited the Scottish Parliament to mark 15 years of making a Big Noise in Scotland.

Our first programme, Big Noise Raploch, started in 2008 with just 35 children. Our programmes now reach 3,500 children and young people across Scotland.

Sistema Scotland's event in parliament celebrating 15 years of Big Noise projects.
Sistema Scotland’s 15th anniversary event in parliament. Image: Quantum Communications.

Those children and their families were the pioneers who saw what Big Noise was from the outset: opportunity, hope, commitment.

They took hold of the new programme with so much dedication and love that they inspired us all to believe what was possible – that we can create long-term programmes, find ways to navigate complexity together, and create new ways to achieve positive change for children, young people, and communities.

It’s humbling to see that same commitment from the Douglas community to making the programme such a success.

Children and young people from all Big Noise centres came together to perform at the Holyrood event, with audience members including cross-party MSPs and Culture Minister Christina McKelvie.

A performer at Sistema Scotland's 15th anniversary event in parliament.
A performer at Sistema Scotland’s 15th anniversary event in parliament. Image: Quantum Communications

Michael Marra MSP led the young people on a tour of the building, giving a deeper understanding of the democratic system – which links to our youth voice and leadership work.

We know that our programmes make a difference to young lives.

Independent evaluation shows Big Noise improves participants’ concentration and language skills and enhances their problem solving and decision-making, while also strengthening community ties and increasing children’s self-esteem and support networks.

All programmes provide after school care – reducing barriers for parents seeking work or training – and healthy food before activity sessions.

A performer at Sistema Scotland’s event in parliament celebrating 15 years of making Big Noise. Image: Quantum Communications

Glasgow Centre for Population Health, which has been studying the long-term outcomes of Big Noise since 2013, found that 98% of Raploch participants achieved a positive post-school destination.

This compared to 84% of young people of a similar background who did not attend.

Young people who attended Big Noise were more likely to be in employment after leaving school than their counterparts, with 42% of attendees in employment as opposed to 30% of non-attendees.

‘Big Noise matters’

An evaluation of Big Noise Douglas by the University of Dundee found it positively influences academic-related behaviours such as engagement with learning and social skills.

The strength of support at our Douglas birthday event has been replicated across the country and we are grateful to everyone who has helped us reach this stage.

The message from our young people is consistent and clear: Big Noise matters to them.

We firmly believe long-term relationships are crucial for the most vulnerable children in Scotland to thrive and reach their full potential.

This is an organisation on a mission to continue making a Big Noise for a very long time for those who need it most.

Nicola Killean is Chief Executive of Sistema Scotland.

