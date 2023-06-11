Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Big Noise Douglas: First Minister joins fifth birthday celebrations three months on from funding crisis

The Scottish Government stepped in with last-minute funding in March and now the music project's 500 members are celebrating a milestone anniversary.

By Claire Warrender
First Minister Humza Yousaf helped celebrate Big Noise Douglas at a special performance on Saturday
First Minister Humza Yousaf helped celebrate Big Noise Douglas at a special performance on Saturday. Image: Supplied by Quantum Communications

The First Minister helped youngsters from Big Noise Douglas celebrate their fifth birthday on Saturday, three months on from a devastating funding crisis.

Humza Yousaf hailed the music programme’s transformational work as a he attended the special concert on Saturday.

The party came after the project's future was thrown into doubt.
The party came after the project’s future was thrown into doubt. Supplied by Quantum Communications.

Its future was plunged into doubt in March when Dundee city councillors voted to end funding this year.

But the Scottish Government made an 11th hour pledge of £1.5 million for Big Noise projects across Scotland in recognition of their important role.

Launched by Sistema Scotland in 2017, Big Noise Douglas works with more than 500 children every week

This young boy was delighted to show the First Minister his cello.
This young boy was delighted to show the First Minister his cello. Image: Supplied by Quantum Communications.

Mr Yousaf described Saturday’s entertainment at Claypotts Castle Primary School as “terrific”.

And he said: “I was also grateful for the opportunity to talk to young people and their families about the positive impact that the Big Noise programme has had on their lives.

“Reducing inequalities and tackling child poverty is a mission for the Scottish Government.”

Big Noise Douglas has ‘hugely positive impact’

Big Noise supports children and young people in some of Scotland’s most disadvantaged areas to gain vital life skills.

In Dundee, children from Claypotts Castle and St Pius primaries take part in the scheme.

And Mr Yousaf watched as the Dundee youngsters performed both traditional and modern music.

Big Noise Douglas performs in the Dundee sunshine.
Big Noise Douglas performs in the Dundee sunshine. Image: Supplied by Quantum Communications.
There were celebrations all round at the birthday party.
There were celebrations all round at the Big Noise Douglas birthday party. Image: Supplied by Quantum Communications.

There was also a performance from the Big Noise Douglas community choir.

And they were joined by members of the public, staff and volunteers to mark the five-year milestone.

Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “Over the last five years Big Noise has had a hugely positive impact on children and families in Douglas.

The Big Noise Douglas birthday performance was enjoyed by all.
The Big Noise Douglas birthday performance was enjoyed by all. Image: Supplied by Quantum Communications.

“The concert itself was a huge success thanks to our young participants who put on a spectacular performance.

“Events like this is what Big Noise is all about – celebrating the positive achievements and potential in our communities.”

Funding makes a lasting difference to young people

Studies have shown the Big Noise music programme helps with concentration, language skills and confidence.

And it also helps strengthen community ties.

Ms Killean had previously welcomed the Scottish Government funding to enable the project to continue.

She said: “This will make a lasting difference to young people’s lives in our most disadvantaged communities.”

