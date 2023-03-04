Big Noise Douglas: Scottish Government step in to help under-threat Dundee music project 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home

Big Noise Douglas: Scottish Government step in to help under-threat Dundee music project 

By Alasdair Clark
March 4 2023, 3.15pm Updated: March 4 2023, 3.33pm
New government funding has been announced for the music project. Image: Sistema Scotland
New government funding has been announced for the music project. Image: Sistema Scotland

The Scottish Government has announced £1.5 million in extra funding for the Big Noise music projects in Dundee and elsewhere in Scotland.

The Douglas scheme’s future was in doubt after Dundee councillors voted to end funding next year.

Children from Claypotts Castle and St Pius primary schools take part in the scheme, which teaches music to children in some of the most deprived parts of Scotland.

But a last ditch attempt to save funding for the programme in Dundee failed when councillors voted to end financial support.

There were fears the Sistema Scotland run projects in Stirling, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen would face a similar fate as councillors struggled to balance the books.

Big Noise Douglas
Youngsters who take part in Big Noise Douglas.

The SNP’s culture chief Neil Gray previously refused to step in, but he has now confirmed that extra cash has been approved.

In a letter to Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed, Mr Gray said council’s have had to make “difficult choices” to balance their budgets.

He added: “The Scottish Government values the great work that Sistema Scotland do and recognise the important role of the Big Noise programme in supporting over 2,000 young people in disadvantaged communities who rely on this service.

‘Fantastic result’

“I am pleased to confirm that the First Minister has asked the Scottish Government to step in to ensure that Sistema Scotland get the funding they need, which we understand is around £1.5 million.”

Responding to the news, Dundee West MSP Joe FitzPatrick said he was delighted at the “fantastic result”.

Sistema Scotland has been approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
25
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
4
Dick Campbell argues with fourth official Stewart Luke as Arbroath draw with Hamilton. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell: 5 things Scottish football will miss when veteran Arbroath manager hangs up…
5
Kevin Lobban faces another prison term. Image: Facebook.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
6
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lorraine Kelly RB column Picture shows; Lorraine Kelly. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Lorraine Kelly handled haircut hater perfectly – but we should be past…
7
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
8
Post Thumbnail
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
9
Leuven, Belgium 24-09-2021: world cycling championships for the -23 year old men; Shutterstock ID 2048309723; purchase_order: ; job:
Routes for Perth’s biggest cycling event revealed as £2.7m boost predicted
10
Andrew Dawson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Council tenant destroyed Perth flat – then demanded another one

More from The Courier

Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit
Chris Lewis with his adopted lurcher, Jet.
Army veteran walking UK coastline scavenged bins and slept in toilets before finding love,…
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings
The man has been found safe and well.
Missing Arbroath man found safe and well
Spring is coming back to our gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
'Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks - now we want to…
CR0041173, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Keiller Centre exhibition about the future of the centre. Picture shows; Designer Lyall Bruce, Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell and Director of the Federation Gallery Kathryn Rattray in the exhibiton space. Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
'Something needs done about the Keiller Centre': Dundonians at heart of artists' mission to…
To go with story by Lauren Robertson. My Life: Isle of Lewis singer Rosie H Sullivan Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. Unknown. Supplied by Elly Lucas Date; Unknown
Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland's cities
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
To go with story by Neil Henderson. CGI images of how the propose new multi-million ? service station for the M90 close to Kelty in Fife will look id the planning application is approved. Images supplied by Wyeth Projects Services - free to use Picture shows; New M90 service station proposal. Fife. Supplied by Wyeth Projects Services Date; 05/05/2021; 33307786-9418-4123-a6e9-ad1c56b7f923
Holyrood urged to intervene in plans for new McDonald's next to M90 in Fife
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented