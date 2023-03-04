EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath are set to appeal Craig Napier’s controversial decision to send Ricky Little off in Friday’s Championship crunch clash with Hamilton.

Little was red carded just 18 minutes into Arbroath’s 0-0 draw with relegation rivals Accies after hauling down Jean-Pierre Tiehi.

But Arbroath assistant manager Ian Campbell called the decision into question in his post-match interview.

He found support from Hamilton boss John Rankin who expressed his ‘surprise’ at the red card.

Courier Sport understands Arbroath will formally submit their appeal to the SFA early next week and bid to have the card rescinded ahead of their next match with Morton.

A big call from referee Craig Napier! Ricky Little is sent off for pulling down Jean-Pierre Tiehi. Was there a man covering?

Under paragraph 12 IFAB Laws of the Game, denying a obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO), referees must assess the following:

Distance between the offence and the goal

General direction of the play

Likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball

Location and number of defenders

But Arbroath will feel they have a strong case in all four points.

Tiehi, on loan from Fulham, was around 25 yards from goal and appeared to have lost control of the ball before contact was made.

He was also heading away from goal, towards the corner, with Tam O’Brien in the heart of the Arbroath defence.

Ricky Little appeal success would clear him to face Morton

Arbroath could argue O’Brien was in a position to intervene.

They could also claim Tiehi had lost the path of the ball as it headed away from goal.

The Gayfield side will have to document their arguments against the red card in a Notice of Claim to the SFA Fast Track Appeal Tribunal.

However, they will be at the mercy of the SFA panel, with DOGSO very much open to interpretation.

Any hearing will be scheduled ahead of the visit of Morton to Gayfield on March 17th.