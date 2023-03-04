EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit

By Ewan Smith
March 4 2023, 4.20pm
Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS

Arbroath are set to appeal Craig Napier’s controversial decision to send Ricky Little off in Friday’s Championship crunch clash with Hamilton.

Little was red carded just 18 minutes into Arbroath’s 0-0 draw with relegation rivals Accies after hauling down Jean-Pierre Tiehi.

But Arbroath assistant manager Ian Campbell called the decision into question in his post-match interview.

He found support from Hamilton boss John Rankin who expressed his ‘surprise’ at the red card.

Courier Sport understands Arbroath will formally submit their appeal to the SFA early next week and bid to have the card rescinded ahead of their next match with Morton.

Under paragraph 12 IFAB Laws of the Game, denying a obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO), referees must assess the following:

  • Distance between the offence and the goal
  • General direction of the play
  • Likelihood of keeping or gaining control of the ball
  • Location and number of defenders

But Arbroath will feel they have a strong case in all four points.

Tiehi, on loan from Fulham, was around 25 yards from goal and appeared to have lost control of the ball before contact was made.

He was also heading away from goal, towards the corner, with Tam O’Brien in the heart of the Arbroath defence.

Ricky Little appeal success would clear him to face Morton

Ricky Little walked after being red carded by Craig Napier but Arbroath are set to appeal. Image: SNS

Arbroath could argue O’Brien was in a position to intervene.

They could also claim Tiehi had lost the path of the ball as it headed away from goal.

The Gayfield side will have to document their arguments against the red card in a Notice of Claim to the SFA Fast Track Appeal Tribunal.

However, they will be at the mercy of the SFA panel, with DOGSO very much open to interpretation.

Any hearing will be scheduled ahead of the visit of Morton to Gayfield on March 17th.

