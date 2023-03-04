Arbroath lifeboat called out after 18ft leisure vessel becomes stranded

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A lifeboat from Arbroath’s RNLI station was called out on Saturday afternoon after an 18ft leisure vessel became stranded.

The boat, which had three people on board, was in the water near Victoria Park when it broke down.

It was unable to return to shore, and a lifeboat from Arbroath was called out to help it at 2.48pm.

Stranded leisure boat had to be towed back to Arbroath

Coastguards from Arbroath were also called to assist with the recovery and the boat was towed back to the harbour.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said at the time: “(The lifeboat has) gone out to assist a broken down 18ft leisure vessel with three people on board, that was off Victoria Park.

“The vessel is currently being towed back to Arbroath.

“Arbroath Coastguard Rescue Team has been sent too.”