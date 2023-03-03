Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell hits back at Ricky Little red card call as ten-man Angus side draw at Hamilton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath assistant manager Ian Campbell believes referee Craig Napier made the wrong call in dishing out a red card to Ricky Little.

Little was sent off in 18 minutes after hauling back Jean Pierre Tiehi as he raced clear.

But BBC Scotland replays showed the Hamilton striker running away from goal, with Tam O’Brien covering in central defence.

That sparked furious touchline protests from Lichties boss Dick Campbell.

Campbell was red carded himself for two bookings as he raged at Napier and fourth official Stewart Luke.

Arbroath bravely held on for a 0-0 draw with ten men but feel they could have won it.

“It was very frustrating,” said his brother Ian.

“I am probably a little biased but it was never a red card.

“The thing that annoys me is that, within a milli-second, the referee has the red card out and you wonder is he thinking right. But who would be a referee?

“We are frustrated that we didn’t win the game. We came to win and we’ve dropped two points.

“If we had kept 11 players on the park, we’d have won the game.”

Campbell was unexpectedly backed by Hamilton boss John Rankin.

Rankin said: “I was surprised it was a red card at the time.

“I have not seen it again but I will say if a players is through then you run the risk if you commit a foul.”