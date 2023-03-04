I’ve gone through the phrase ‘fine-tooth comb’ with a fine-toothed comb

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Mr Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, batting eyes at each other in Northern Ireland earlier in the week, made me think. And not only because I didn’t know Blind Date had been resurrected without Cilla Black.

I was struck by a TV reporter’s insistence the details of the latest episode in the Brexit saga were being “gone through with a fine-tooth comb”. I prefer “fine-toothed comb”.

This is merely my interpretation, I hasten to add. You might disagree. A fine-tooth comb says (to me) the teeth are narrow. But a fine-toothed comb suggests many teeth, which are narrow and close together. It is, I admit, a fine distinction (see what I did there).

Substitute the comb for a fork. I’d say a “narrow-tined fork” not a “narrow-tine fork”. Narrow-bristled brush, not narrow-bristle brush.

You can make up your own mind. I merely illustrate that each of us has slightly, perhaps minutely, different definitions of words and phrases.

I’m never comfortable with drawn football matches being called a stalemate. A stalemate means “no possible move to make”. The teams could have “possibly” made a move to score a goal (though this is an unlikely scenario with my team at the moment!)

Do chickens count among the “livestock” on a farm or just cattle and pigs? Is a castle really a castle if it has large modern windows? A frame is always four-sided, isn’t it? You can’t have a circular frame.

Is surefire more sure than sure? Which is more asleep: fast or sound? Is a female cat more aptly called a pussycat than a male cat? Is a long-haired cat more of a pussycat than a short-haired one?

A conundrum, to my mind, is difficult but can be unravelled. A Gordian knot can’t be undone. It must be cut.

Is “vuja de” an acceptable term? It is the opposite of the French borrowing déjà vu. Vuja de, I am assured, means experiencing something familiar but thinking it strange and unknown.

What does “gluggy” mean? I’ve known a curry described as “gluggy” if the consistency is too watery. I heard a woman describe her wine as “gluggy”, meaning she could drink a lot of it. One of my great friends, David, said recently he’d drunk so much his amply-proportioned belly felt “gluggy” with beer sloshing in it. I’ve heard a sink drain described as “gluggy” because it made odd noises when liquid was poured down it.

Do you even accept gluggy as a word in English? If so, what is its primary meaning?

English is confusing sometimes, isn’t it.

Word of the week

Ludic (adjective)

Playful, often playful with no reason. EG: “Sometimes, in these serious and worrying times, we all should enjoy a ludic interlude even if just to break the monotony.”

