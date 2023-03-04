I’ve gone through the phrase ‘fine-tooth comb’ with a fine-toothed comb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
I’ve gone through the phrase ‘fine-tooth comb’ with a fine-toothed comb

By Steve Finan
March 4 2023, 12.10am
Young Mr Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, batting eyes at each other in Northern Ireland earlier in the week, made me think. And not only because I didn’t know Blind Date had been resurrected without Cilla Black.

I was struck by a TV reporter’s insistence the details of the latest episode in the Brexit saga were being “gone through with a fine-tooth comb”. I prefer “fine-toothed comb”.

This is merely my interpretation, I hasten to add. You might disagree. A fine-tooth comb says (to me) the teeth are narrow. But a fine-toothed comb suggests many teeth, which are narrow and close together. It is, I admit, a fine distinction (see what I did there).

Substitute the comb for a fork. I’d say a “narrow-tined fork” not a “narrow-tine fork”. Narrow-bristled brush, not narrow-bristle brush.

You can make up your own mind. I merely illustrate that each of us has slightly, perhaps minutely, different definitions of words and phrases.

I’m never comfortable with drawn football matches being called a stalemate. A stalemate means “no possible move to make”. The teams could have “possibly” made a move to score a goal (though this is an unlikely scenario with my team at the moment!)

Do chickens count among the “livestock” on a farm or just cattle and pigs? Is a castle really a castle if it has large modern windows? A frame is always four-sided, isn’t it? You can’t have a circular frame.

Is surefire more sure than sure? Which is more asleep: fast or sound? Is a female cat more aptly called a pussycat than a male cat? Is a long-haired cat more of a pussycat than a short-haired one?

A conundrum, to my mind, is difficult but can be unravelled. A Gordian knot can’t be undone. It must be cut.

Is “vuja de” an acceptable term? It is the opposite of the French borrowing déjà vu. Vuja de, I am assured, means experiencing something familiar but thinking it strange and unknown.

What does “gluggy” mean? I’ve known a curry described as “gluggy” if the consistency is too watery. I heard a woman describe her wine as “gluggy”, meaning she could drink a lot of it. One of my great friends, David, said recently he’d drunk so much his amply-proportioned belly felt “gluggy” with beer sloshing in it. I’ve heard a sink drain described as “gluggy” because it made odd noises when liquid was poured down it.

Do you even accept gluggy as a word in English? If so, what is its primary meaning?

English is confusing sometimes, isn’t it.

 

 

Word of the week

Ludic (adjective)

Playful, often playful with no reason. EG: “Sometimes, in these serious and worrying times, we all should enjoy a ludic interlude even if just to break the monotony.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

