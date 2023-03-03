Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Dick Campbell and Ricky Little sent off in Hamilton draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath saw red mist after a controversial refereeing display by Craig Napier in their Championship survival clash with Hamilton.

Ricky Little was sent off after just 18 minutes and manager Dick Campbell followed for furious protests from the sidelines.

But ten man Arbroath held on to remain in the fight for staying up.

Hamilton v Arbroath: Key moments

In an incredibly nervy opening period, there was one pivotal moment.

In 18 minutes Ricky Little trudged up the tunnel, after being given his marching orders by referee Craig Napier for a last ditch tackle on Jean Pierre Tiehi.

It was certainly going to make a big impact on the outcome of this match and felt like it could even be a season-defining moment.

A big call from referee Craig Napier! Ricky Little is sent off for pulling down Jean-Pierre Tiehi 🟥 Was there a man covering? 🤔

If Arbroath were going to dig out a result here they were going to have to do so with ten men for the final 72 minutes.

It was a huge call by Napier and Arbroath will, rightly, feel aggrieved that Tam O’Brien looked in a position of cover as Tiehi raced away from goal.

In terms of first-half chances, Hamilton were limited to a couple of long-range strikes from Connor Smith.

Lichties threatened through Michael McKenna before visiting keeper Derek Gaston made a stunning block to deny Smith from 15 yards.

Campbell’s side started the second half well and Ryan Dow met a Yasin Ben El-Mhanni corner only for his header to be blocked by Ryan Fulton.

And they gave as good as they got as they more than merited a draw.

Arbroath player ratings

Arbroath: Gaston 7, Banks 7, Hamilton 7, Little 4, O’Brien 8, Balde 7, McKenna 8, Hetherington 7, Olusanya 6 (Komolafe 5), Dow 7, El-Mhanni 7 (Linn 6). Subs: Gill, Hilson, Linn, Stewart, Tait, Allan, Adarkwa.

Arbroath star man

Tam O’Brien was back to his outstanding best in the heart of the Arbroath defence, coping admirably with the loss of his long-standing partner Little.

Manager under the microscope

Dick Campbell had labelled this one a ’12-pointer’ in the build-up to the game.

And there’s absolutely no doubt there was a lot riding on it.

He elected to stick with the same starting side that drew at home to Partick last week.

But his plans were thrown into disarray after just 18 minutes as Little was red carded.

Arbroath get their second red card on the night this time for manager Dick Campbell. He seems incensed at first but still has time for a laugh with some of the Accies fans in the stand 😂

Midfielder Steven Hetherington dropped into left wing-back with Colin Hamilton shifting into central defence.

Campbell’s spell in the dugout was curtailed after 57 minutes as he was given a second yellow for arguing with fourth official Stewart Luke.

Man in the middle

Craig Napier was the centre of attention here with a huge call on Ricky Little’s red card.

O’Brien was clearly in a position of cover as Tiehi ran away from goal. It’s very hard to see why Napier was so hasty in producing the card.

Napier was right to send Campbell packing.