Remi Matthews: If I’d got off to a bad start with St Johnstone it would have been a case of ‘bring back Zander’

By Eric Nicolson
March 3 2023, 10.25pm
Remi Matthews and Zander Clark. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews and Zander Clark. Images: SNS.

Remi Matthews was well aware that he was taking over from a St Johnstone legend.

And he was also well aware what would be going through people’s minds if he struggled to meet the McDiarmid Park goalkeeping standards Zander Clark had set.

The fact that Perth fans haven’t felt the need to pine for the man who will be in the opposite six-yard box at Tynecastle on Saturday speaks volumes about the consistency of form the on-loan Crystal Palace keeper has produced.

“Look, I knew I was following a legend,” said Matthews.

“But the main thing for any player is they know what they can do themselves.

“I backed myself to come up here and do everything I could.

“If it was enough, perfect – if it wasn’t, then I’d hold my hands up and go elsewhere.

Remi Matthews handles United pressure.
Remi Matthews handles Dundee United pressure. Image: SNS.

“Those were definitely big shoes to fill.

“But because we got off to an OK start it spiralled from there.

“Don’t get me wrong. Zander was phenomenal here. He’s shown this year what a great goalkeeper he is.

“I think pressure helps sometimes.

“Coming here knowing Zander had done so well, it definitely crossed my mind.”

Respectful surroundings

Even though Clark had been part of the McDiarmid furniture for many years, Matthews believes the tone staff and team-mates set on his arrival was crucial to his own subsequent success in the job.

“I didn’t hear Zander’s name,” he said. “That’s one thing about this club, the manager, the lads, the coaches, everyone is very respectful.

“I’m sure I would have heard his name mentioned if I had thrown a few in each weekend!

“I knew he was without a club and people would have been saying: ‘Let’s get Zander back in’.

“He had such a good season last year and he probably couldn’t find the club he wanted to at the start. I think he wanted to try England.

“But it shows you the standard of goalkeepers in this league. I have been impressed with all of them, big Zander being one of them.”

Consistency regained

On his own form so far this season, Matthews reflected: “At the start of my career everything was going well, I was known as a consistent goalkeeper.

“Then the back end of Bolton and Sunderland I couldn’t go into a game without making a mistake.

“So touch wood, at the minute this season has been massive for me.

“I have grown as a goalkeeper and I am looked at as being consistent again.

“That’s what a manager and a team wants you to be.

“Don’t get me wrong, everyone is going to make mistakes over the course of a season.

“But my main aim this season was to come in and help the team and myself.

“And, I guess, get back to what I knew I could do early on in my career.”

Back to Selhurst Park

Saints supporters would love to see Matthews stay in Perth beyond the end of the season but he revealed the prospect of him actually leaving early was broached by his parent club.

“There was talk of me going back to Palace when Sam Johnstone got injured and they were left with a young kid on the bench,” he explained.

“So I think they had a conversation about bringing me back. But I don’t think it was ever much of a possibility that I’d be recalled.

“If I had gone back and found myself sitting on the bench in the Premier League, it’s not something I could have turned down.

“But I wanted to stay here and finish what I started.

“It was one of those where if I stayed I was happy and if I had gone back down I think people would have understood.

“They had a conversation and I don’t know if the two clubs spoke about the terms of the agreement and whether I could actually have been recalled.

“I don’t know what the gaffer would have said, he might have politely told them to go away!

“But the bottom line is I have enjoyed my stay here and am enjoying my football.”

