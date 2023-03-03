Gary Bowyer expects big reaction from Dundee players in huge Cove contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer expects big reaction from Dundee players in huge Cove contest

By Neil Robertson
March 3 2023, 10.27pm
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Gary Bowyer is expecting a big reaction from his players when they play Cove Rangers this afternoon.

The Dundee boss is still reeling following Tuesday night’s shock 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle at Dens.

The 51-year-old did not hold back afterwards, describing the dismal display as “atrocious”, “criminal” and “unacceptable”.

Now, though, he is looking forward to seeing the response from his squad as they try to kick-start their promotion push once more against Paul Hartley’s side.

Bowyer admitted: “It was the first time I have stood in front of the press after a game this season and I couldn’t defend our performance.

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer looks dejected as his side lose to Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

“But everyone is honest and the players felt they let themselves down, the supporters down.

“We went through it on Thursday and the team was unrecognisable from the one that played Inverness last Saturday.

“You have to give some credit to Partick for the way they played and the way we let them play at certain points.

“I am now really looking forward to Cove to see the reaction.

“They are an honest bunch who work hard and we are looking for that reaction – I am sure we will get it.”

Fan fury understandable

The Dundee fans were furious with the display on Tuesday and were not slow in letting the players know.

However, Bowyer has called for everyone at the club to pull together with just 10 games of the season remaining.

The manager added: “I fully understand why there was the reaction there was. The players accepted that as well.

“But now it is for everybody to come together – players, staff, supporters and have a right good go on Saturday against Cove.

“Like I keep saying there is a hell of a lot of football to go. We just go game by game.”

Dundee beat Cove 3-0 at Dens last month with Hartley setting his team up to frustrate the Dark Blues.

Bowyer admitted he is not sure whether the former Dundee boss will adopt that approach again this time round.

He added: “Paul said his game plan at Dens was to come and frustrate us to get the crowd on our backs.

Cove manager Paul Hartley during his side’s last visit to Dens Park. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“But our fans were great and patient with us.

“Now whether Paul will set up the same because they are at home, I don’t know.

“But it is not about Cove, it is about what we do and how we go about it.

“If we allow them time on the ball like we did with Partick then we will have a tough afternoon.

“But if we are aggressive and play with the intensity we have done all season it gives us a great chance of getting all three points.”

Bowyer has illness and injury doubts over several unnamed players and he will give them until the last minute before ruling them in or out.

Bowyer said: “We picked a few injuries against Partick and we took a couple off because of them.

“We also have one or two missing today with illness so we will have to see how they are.

“We will give them as long as we possibly can.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented