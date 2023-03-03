Gary Bowyer expects big reaction from Dundee players in huge Cove contest

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer is expecting a big reaction from his players when they play Cove Rangers this afternoon.

The Dundee boss is still reeling following Tuesday night’s shock 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle at Dens.

The 51-year-old did not hold back afterwards, describing the dismal display as “atrocious”, “criminal” and “unacceptable”.

Now, though, he is looking forward to seeing the response from his squad as they try to kick-start their promotion push once more against Paul Hartley’s side.

Bowyer admitted: “It was the first time I have stood in front of the press after a game this season and I couldn’t defend our performance.

“But everyone is honest and the players felt they let themselves down, the supporters down.

“We went through it on Thursday and the team was unrecognisable from the one that played Inverness last Saturday.

“You have to give some credit to Partick for the way they played and the way we let them play at certain points.

“I am now really looking forward to Cove to see the reaction.

“They are an honest bunch who work hard and we are looking for that reaction – I am sure we will get it.”

Fan fury understandable

The Dundee fans were furious with the display on Tuesday and were not slow in letting the players know.

However, Bowyer has called for everyone at the club to pull together with just 10 games of the season remaining.

The manager added: “I fully understand why there was the reaction there was. The players accepted that as well.

“But now it is for everybody to come together – players, staff, supporters and have a right good go on Saturday against Cove.

“Like I keep saying there is a hell of a lot of football to go. We just go game by game.”

Dundee beat Cove 3-0 at Dens last month with Hartley setting his team up to frustrate the Dark Blues.

Bowyer admitted he is not sure whether the former Dundee boss will adopt that approach again this time round.

He added: “Paul said his game plan at Dens was to come and frustrate us to get the crowd on our backs.

“But our fans were great and patient with us.

“Now whether Paul will set up the same because they are at home, I don’t know.

“But it is not about Cove, it is about what we do and how we go about it.

“If we allow them time on the ball like we did with Partick then we will have a tough afternoon.

“But if we are aggressive and play with the intensity we have done all season it gives us a great chance of getting all three points.”

Bowyer has illness and injury doubts over several unnamed players and he will give them until the last minute before ruling them in or out.

Bowyer said: “We picked a few injuries against Partick and we took a couple off because of them.

“We also have one or two missing today with illness so we will have to see how they are.

“We will give them as long as we possibly can.”